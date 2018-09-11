Next Roscommon Manager – Curran, Dolan, Dineen & Cunningham head betting

At a meeting of the Roscommon GAA County Committee on Monday, last Roscommon GAA appointed a subcommittee to carry out the recruitment of a new senior team manager to replace Kevin McStay who retired recently.

The committee is made up of the County Chairman Seamus Sweeney, Co. Secretary Brian Carroll, Co. Treasurer David O Connor, former Senior Football Captain Niall Carty, and former Co. footballer Ciarán Heneghan. In addition, the committee has the option to add an additional member if required.

Clubs that wish to nominate somebody for the position of Senior Football Team Manager have until 5 pm on Friday the 14th of September 2018 to do so. The subcommittee was also given the authority to approach any suitable candidates themselves.

Roscommon GAA hopes to have the appointment made in a timely fashion to ensure the new manager has plenty of time to prepare for the 2019 football season and the return to Division One Football.

