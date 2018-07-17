O Neill announces retirement

Cork senior footballer Colm O’Neill has announced his retirement from inter-county football at the age of just 29.

O’Neill won an All-Ireland medal with the Rebels in 2010 as well as an All-Star in 2012. He had a difficult time with injury, indeed he came back season ending cruciate ligament injuries in 2008, 2011″and most recently 2013. The Ballyclough will be disappointed to now out of inter county football but the injuries have obviously took a toll on the body and the two time National league winner obviously feels he can’t offer anymore to the Cork inter county side.

O’Neill tore cartilage in his knee this year in the Rebels Munster semi-final win over Tipperary, he also suffered another set back when coming off the bench in the Munster Final hammering to Kerry at Pairc Ui Chaoimh. He informed manager Ronan McCarthy of the news that he wouldn’t be making himself available for next season following medical advice.

He bows out of the game with 1 All Ireland senior football medal, 1 Munster senior championship medal, 2 All-Ireland U21 medals, 4 Munster U21 titles and 1 Munster minor medal. He scored 22 goals and 217 points for Cork in 47 appearances.