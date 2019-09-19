O’Brien set for Westmeath hurling job

Shane O’brien is set to become manager of the Westmeath senior hurlers pending ratification by the County board next week.

O’Brien from the Cuala club in Dublin was a coach with the Dublin U21 side that won a Leinster title in 2011 and subsequently reached the All-Ireland Final. O’Brien has assembled an exciting backroom team with Paudie O’Neill set to come on board as director of hurling. He has a massive amount of experience with coaching at inter-County level. He was coach when Eamonn O’Shea was in charge of Tipperary and he was also the chairman for the GAA’s hurling development Committee.

Alan Kerins former Galway senior hurler will come on as board as a performance and coaching coach. According to RTE Sport another high profile inter-County coach is set to come on board as well as a local selector from Westmeath. Former Westmeath hurler Brendan Murtagh will continue his role as selector.

Westmeath will operate in Division 1 of the league in 2020 and will be expected to mix it with the big boys. Westmeath will once again however play in the Joe McDonagh Cup in 2020 and will be hoping to go one step further and claim the trophy which will gain them promotion to the Liam McCarthy competition the following year.