O’Dwyer hangs up the boots

Dublin hurler Ryan O’Dwyer has announced from inter-county hurling. O’Dwyer a native of County Tipperary confirmed the news in the Irish Herald today.

O’Dwyer won a Leinster SHC medal with Dublin as well as winning a league title. He said ”Even though we’ve had bad times, the good times overshadow all of them”. O’Dwyer missed out on Tipperary’s All Ireland win in 2010 and he then switched clubs where he transferred to Kilmacud Crokes, before switching allegiance then in terms of inter-county from Tipperary to Dublin. At still only 31 years of age many will probably feel he could of gave it another 2 or 3 years, but the demands on players now are quite ridicolous in my opinion we will be seen this a lot more in the next few years players retiring at 30,31, 32 to focus on their personal lives and work etc.

O’Dwyer was a key man in Anthony Daly’s teams. He indeed was key to Dublin winning the 2013 Leinster SHC which bridged the gap of 52 years without a provincial title. He was also a key player in their 2011 National League triumph. Two years ago O’Dwyer suffered a serious brain injury in an unprovoked attack in Birmingham. Indeed O’Dwyer continued to play despite the injury. He spoke about the incident in the interview and said ‘I’ve always said that some person that I’ve never seen before in Birmingham, he’s not going to get the better of me, it was stubbornness.

He has not really got a look in under new Dublin boss Pat Gilroy and informed his team mates of his decision to call it a day following last month’s defeat to Galway at Salthill.