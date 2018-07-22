Permutations for last round of Super 8

The second round of the Super 8’s were completed on Sunday and it will mean that the final round of games on the August Bank Holiday will be all to play for, at least for a couple of teams. So we will now take a look at some of the permutations that may arise, what each team needs to do to qualify etc.

So looking at Group 1 of the Super 8’s firstly, which contains, Galway, Monaghan, Kerry and Kildare. What we know for sure is Kildare are out of contention of reaching the last four having suffered defeat to Monaghan and Galway. Galway are already guaranteed a semi-final place no matter what happens in their final round game, however if they do win/draw that final round game against Monaghan they will top the table in Group 1. However, if Monaghan were to win then they would top the table. This is where it may get a bit tricky, Kerry need to beat Kildare and they must hope that Galway then beat Monaghan. That would mean Kerry and Monaghan would be on three points so scoring difference would decide what team would go through. Kerry are currently -3 and Monaghan are +2 for those interested in looking at statistics. A draw in the Galway v Monaghan game would see both Galway and Monaghan progress to the semi-final stages.

Group 2 looks a bit more easier to explain, teams in this group are Dublin, Tyrone, Donegal and Roscommon. Dublin’s win in Omagh will see them through to the semi-final stages for the ninth year in a row. Dublin will end this campaign against Roscommon in what will effectively be a dead rubber, as Roscommon have little to play for following their loss to Donegal on Saturday last. Donegal take on Tyrone in what is effectively a winner takes all tie. A draw will be enough for Tyrone in Ballybofey as their scoring difference is much better than Declan Bonner’s men.

The final round games in group 1 take place on the 4th of August, while the games in group 2 take place the following day on June 5th. What a cracking weekend of football that promises to be !