PwC GAA All Star Hurling Nominations for 2019

The GAA have announced it’s nominations for the 2019 PWC GAA Hurling All Stars.

In total All-Ireland Champions, Tipperary, have 11 names on the 45 man shortlist.Brian Cody’s Kilkenny have 9 nominations, while Wexford and Limerick have 8, while Laois have two players up for nomination. Cork have two players on the list as do Dublin and Galway.

Looking at the Goalkeeper nominations, Eoin Murphy (Kilkenny), Enda Rowland (Laois) and Brian Hogan (Tipperary) are all in battle for the spot. In the defence 18 players are nominated. Tipperary have Ronan Maher, Paidi Maher, Brendan Maher, Cathal Barrett and Barry Heffernan are all up for an award. Kilkenny have four representatives in the backs with Paddy Deegan, Huw Lawlor, Conor Fogarty and Padraig Walsh up for the award.

Limerick have 3 defenders up for the awards with Richie English, Sean Finn and Mike Casey. Dublin have Eoghan O’Donnell and Christopher Crummy up for a award. Wexford have three that gets in the recknowing is Matthew O’Hanlon, Liam Ryan and Paudie Foley. Jack Kelly has a been awarded with a nomination after some impressive displays throughout Laois’ Joe McDonagh Cup campaign and then a man of the match performance against Tipperary.

In midfield, Limerick have Cian Lynch and William O’Donoghue up for the award, while Wexford also have two with Kevin Foley and Diarmuid O’Keeffe. Galway’s nomination is Cathal Mannion in midfield.

In the forwards, Cork have two with Patrick Horgan and Alan Cadogan. Conor Whelan is Galway’s only forward representative nominated. Brian Cody’s Cats have three up for an award with John Donnelly, Adrian Mullen and Colin Fennelly. Limerick have four forward nominations with Kyle Hayes, Peter Casey, Aaron Gillane and Graeme Mulcahy. Tipperary have three players listed for an award in the forwards with Seamus Callanan, John O’Dwyer and John McGrath nominated. Wexford have three players nominated after a superb 2019, Rory O’Connor, Conor Mcdonald and Lee Chin are all nominated.

The Player of the Year and Young Player of the Year nominees were also revealed. The three players up for the Player of the Year award are Seamus Callanan, Pat Horgan and TJ Reid. The three players up for the award of Young Player of the Year are Kyle Hayes, Rory O’Connor and Adrian Mullen.

Speaking at the announcement of the nominations GAA president John Horam said” Congratulations to all 45 players who have secured a place on the short-list of

nominations for the PwC Hurling All-Stars and those selected for Player of the Year awards also, after what was another great year for the game”.

Paul Flyn the Chief Executive of the GPA said Congratulations to all of the hurlers who have

been nominated for PwC All-Star Awards for 2019. They’ve all been exceptional on the pitch

throughout the championship and have given us all a memorable year of hurling. The work that these guys put in behind the scenes is phenomenal.”

The final selection of the team of 15 will be made towards the end of next month, while a banquet will take place on November 1st where the players will receive their awards.