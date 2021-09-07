7 total views, 7 views today

Report: Ronan McCarthy Leaves Cork

It is understood that Cork senior footballer manager Ronan McCarthy has left his post according to reports.

It has been revealed that a meeting between Cork GAA and McCarthy took place on Monday night where a Cork GAA executive decided not to extend McCarthy’s contract into another year after an original two-year agreement.

It is understood the McCarthy was hoping to stay on as manager and was eager to improve on Cork’s lacklustre finish to their championship season after being dismantled by Kerry in the Munster final.

It is believed that McCarthy had requested an extension on his already established agreement with Cork GAA, which would have brought him up to 2024 as the manager was rejected last night and confirmed by Cork officials today.

While some players in the panel have shown respect and satisfaction with McCarthy and his backroom staff since his arrival as a coach. Cork GAA executives have had enough and have decided to let McCarthy go.

#BREAKING: Ronan McCarthy steps down as Cork football manager

Under McCarthy, Cork retained their Division 2 Allianz League status this year, but being hammered by Kerry in the Munster final, losing 4-22 to 1-9 in Killarney.

His highlight as Cork manager was throwing Peter Keane’s Kerry in last year’s Munster semi-final last year with a dramatic last-minute goal. They ultimately lost in the final to Tipperary at Páirc Ui Chaoimh.

After four seasons in charge of the Cork senior football team, McCarthy has a 50% winning record in all competitions. In League and Championship, he has won 18 of his 36 games, losing 17 and drawing one.

A search for the new Cork manager will be already underway, with Bobbie O’Dwyer, who was in charge of the Cork minors who captured All-Ireland success in 2019 already in contention.

