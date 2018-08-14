Rochford to remain in charge of Mayo

Stephen Rochford has confirmed that he will remain as Mayo boss for a fourth year in charge. RTE Sport reports that Rochford informed the Mayo County board chairman Mike Connelly as well as members of the Mayo senior football squad, that he intends to return for another season in charge.

Rochford who hails from the Crossmolina club hasnt spoken about his future as the Green and Red boss since Mayo were knocked out of the championship by Kildare over 6 and a half weeks ago. Rochford was indeed given a 2 year extension to his initial 3 year deal last October. Rochford, 39, is understood to have met with the county board chairman last Thursday week where he expressed his interest to carry on for a fourth year at the helm of the county’s senior footballers. At the meeting, Rochford also confirmed the news that several of his backroom team would be departing, goalkeeping coach Donal Burke, long serving coach Donie Buckley and selector Tony McEntee all announced in the past few weeks they would be leaving the Mayo setup and that was confirmed by Rochford in the meeting. It is understood that Rochford is already on the hunt for replacements for the trio who were also selectors.

He is set to meet with Mayo GAA officials in the coming weeks to outline his plans for 2019 as well. Rochford was in attendance at both of last weekend’s All-Ireland football semi-finals at Croke Park and according to RTE Sport he was seen making notes as he watched Dublin, Galay, Tyrone and Monaghan in action. Rochford was also in attendance for the All-Ireland U20 Final between Kildare and Mayo.