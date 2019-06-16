Roscommon are 2019 Connacht Football Champions

Roscommon are the 2019 Connacht Football champions, after coming back from five points down at half-time to win by 4pts against Galway.

There were terrible conditions in the first half in Salthill but Galway scored the last five points of the half to go in at the break leading 10pts to 5pts.

Galway only scored 2pts in the second half and when Diarmuid Murtagh scored a goal for Roscommon they were back level and once they took the lead Galway had nothing to offer.

Proud Roscommon boss Anthony Cunningham gives his reaction after winning the Connacht SFC #rtegaa #GALROS pic.twitter.com/mAfc99mYHj — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) June 16, 2019

“We’re delighted, especially delighted with the second half, disappointed at half-time that we started well but fell off for ten minutes before half time,” Said Anthony Cunningham,

“We got punished by Galway, that’s what Galway will do, but we really had a courageous performance in the second half, I’d use the word courage because we just went for it with their attitude, their work rate and their intelligence on the ball in the second half.”

“Sometimes we kicked the ball away too easy in the first half, it was a wet day and probably a day that didn’t suit that,” said the double All-Ireland winner as a player with Galway hurlers.

Diarmuid Murtagh scores a crucial goal for @RoscommonGAA !! pic.twitter.com/fQlMUaxgiy — The GAA (@officialgaa) June 16, 2019

Roscommon will now play two qualifiers and Dublin in the Super 8 2019.

Roscommon – D O’Malley; D Murray, S Mullooly, C Daly; N Daly (0-1), C Hussey, R Daly (0-1); T O’Rourke, S Killoran (0-1); C Devaney (0-1), C Cregg, N Kilroy (0-1); D Murtagh (1-3, 0-2f), C Cox (0-5, 2f), E Smith. Subs: H Darcy for C Devaney, C Compton for E Smith, C McKeon for C Cregg, A Glennon for D Murtagh, B Stack for S Killoran.

Galway – R Lavelle; E Kerin, S A O Ceallaigh, L Silke; G O’Donnell, G Bradshaw (0-1), J Daly; T Flynn, F O Curraoin (0-1); S Walsh (0-4, 2f, 1’45), M Daly (0-3), J Heaney; A O Laoi (0-2), I Burke, P Cooke. Subs: E Brannigan (0-1) for F O Curraoin, S Kelly for P Cooke, C McDaid for J Heaney, A Varley for M Daly, Martin Farragher for I Burke, K Molloy for G O’Donnell.

Enda Smith and Conor Devaney speak to @MartyM_RTE after Roscommon captured a second Connacht title in three years with a comeback win over Galway at Pearse Stadium #GALvROS pic.twitter.com/UniEv90lhL — RTÉ GAA (@RTEgaa) June 16, 2019

Referee – B Cassidy.