Roscommon Team to play Armagh – Throw in 3pm Saturday

Roscommon senior football manager Kevin McStay tonight named his team to face Armagh in the fourth round All Ireland Senior Football Qualifier game to be played on Saturday in Portlaoise.

The team features a number of changes to the one that started against Galway in the Connacht Final including starts for Ultan Harney, Cathal Cregg and Seán Mc Dermott. Making way for these are an injured Brian Stack while Fintan Cregg and Niall Kilroy are named elsewhere in the match day 26.

Seán McDermott makes a return to championship football after not featuring in this year’s Connacht championship. Seán is the most “capped” member of the panel with a total of 46 championship appearances since he made his debut against London in 2005. In fact, after coming on as a sub in that game he started every single championship game Roscommon played from 2005 up to and including the All Ireland Quarter Final Replay against Mayo in 2017.

Next on that list is his Western Gaels club mate Cathal Cregg who will be making his 40th championship appearance on Saturday and has racked up 3 -43 in championship scores to date.

Supporters will be delighted to see the return of Cathal Compton to mid field after coming off injured against Galway in the Connacht football final.

The following players could not be considered due to injury, Brian Stack, Ciaran Lennon, Darra Pettit, Fergal Lennon, and Ronan Stack.

The Conor Devaney led Roscommon Team is listed below

1 Colm Lavin (Éire Óg) 2 David Murray (Padraig Pearses) 3 Niall McInerney (St Brigid’s) 4 Seán McDermott (Western Gaels) 5 John McManus (Roscommon Gaels) 6 Peter Domican (St Brigid’s) 7 Conor Devaney (Captain) (Kilbride) 8 Cathal Compton (Strokestown) 9 Tadgh O’Rourke (Tulsk Lord Edwards) 10 Ciaráin Murtagh (St. Faithleach’s) 11 Cathal Cregg (Western Gaels) 12 Enda Smith (Boyle) 13 Donie Smith (Boyle) 14 Ultan Harney (Clann na nGael) 15 Diarmuid Murtagh (St. Faithleach’s) Substitutes 16 James Featherstone (Roscommon Gaels) 17 Conor Daly (Padraig Pearses) 18 Finbar Cregg (Western Gaels) 19 Fintan Cregg (Elphin) 20 Gary Patterson (Michael Glavey’s) 21 Ian Kilbride (St Brigid’s) 22 Niall Daly (Padraig Pearses) 23 Niall Kilroy (Fuerty) 24 Padraig Kelly (St Brigid’s) 25 Shane Killoran (Elphin) 26 Tadgh McKenna (Boyle)

For those unable to attend the game it is being shown live on RTENewsNow and GAAGo with coverage starting at 2-45pm