Roscommon v Armagh, Preview, Team News and Betting Advice

Roscommon and Armagh will lock horns on Saturday afternoon in O’Moore Park Portlaoise with a 3pm throw in time. The game is been broadcast live on RTE television, but you can also keep up to date with the scores on our live match tracker on site.

Looking at the game now it is quite difficult to call as both teams have been in good form as of late. Roscommon under Kevin McStay are solid in terms of the performances they put in, however, this will be there first game in the qualifiers since losing out to Galway in the Connacht Final. They have quality players in their ranks though, Diarmuid and Ciaran Murtagh are exceptional footballers, while in defence the team is built around full back Niall McInerney and centre half back Peter Domican. Their midfield partnership of Cathal Compton and Tadgh O’Rourke have also been playing well.

Armagh come into the game on the back of several good wins so you would say they have the momentum with them here. They have played three games in the qualifers since losing out to Fermanagh in the the Ulster quarter final and have went on to beat Westmeath 3-16 to 1-11, beat Sligo 1-19 to 1-13 and then beat Clare in their most recent game at the Athletic Grounds 2-16 to 1-15. Kieran McGeeney is doing well with the crop of players he currently has and players like Rory Grugan, Andrew Murnin, Patrick Burns and Charlie Vernon who have all been in form as of late, if these players put in big shows again then the Orchard county won’t be to far away.

Team News

Roscommon: 1, Colm Lavin, 2, David Murray, 3 Niall McInerney, 4, Sean McDermott, 5 John McManus, 6 Peter Domican, 7, Conor Devaney, 8 Cathal Compton, 9 Tadgh O’Rourke, 10 Ciaran Murtagh, 11 Cathal Cregg, 12 Enda Smith, 13 Donie Smith, 14, Ultan Harney, 15 Diarmuid Murtagh.

Armagh: 1, Blaine Hughes, 2 Patrick Burns, 3 Aaron McKay, 4 Greg McCabe, 5 Mark Shields, 6 Brendan Donaghy, 7 Aidan Forker, 8 Charlie Vernon, 9 Connaire Mackin, 10 Rory Grugan, 11 Jemar Hall, 12 Niall Grimley, 13 Ryan McShane, 14 Andrew Murnin, 15 Stephen Sheridan.

Stats

LAST FIVE CHAMPIONSHIP MEETINGS

2014 Roscommon 1-12 Armagh 1-17 (All-Ireland qualifiers)

2012 Roscommon 1-11 Armagh 1-09 (All-Ireland qualifiers)

1980 Roscommon 2-20 Armagh 3-11 (Al-Ireland semi-final)

1977 Armagh 0-15 Roscommon 0-14 (All Ireland semi-final Replay)

1977 Armagh 3-09 Roscommon 2-12 (All-Ireland semi-final)

The sides meet in the championship for the first time since 2014. On that occasion Armagh won a qualifier meeting between the sides at Dr Hyde Park.

Betting Advice

The bookies have Roscommon as 4/7 favourites here with Armagh priced at 15/8 which wouldn’t be the worst bet of the weekend. The draw represents good value also at 8/1 as I firmly believe it will come down to however wants it more in the last five minutes. In terms of selecting a bet, I would back Roscommon to win by 1-3 points at 11/4. I would also back Diarmuid Murtagh to score a goal anytime at 12/5.