Roscommon v Donegal, Preview, Team News and Betting Advice

Roscommon and Donegal will meet each in the second round of the super 8’s on Saturday evening in Dr Hyde Park, Roscommon. The game is scheduled to throw in at 5pm, the game is live on Sky Sports, while there will also be updates on our live match tracker. Both sides will know a loss here and their bid to make an All-Ireland semi-final will be over.

Looking at a preview of the game now, as previously stated it is a big game for both teams, a loss will be heart breaking for either side. Roscommon come into the game on the back of a heavy defeat to Tyrone last weekend in Croke Park, a similar performance will also not be good enough to beat Donegal on Saturday evening on home soil. Kevin McStay though knows how to rally his troops – excuse the pun, he works in the army ! He has superb players like Fintan Cregg, the Murtagh brothers Diarmuid and Ciaran, as well as Enda and Donie Smith ho both have hit form. All these players will need stand up and be counted on Saturday again if the Rossies are to win.

Donegal last weekend lost out to Dublin, I felt they could of pushed on in the last 5 or 6 minutes when the gap was only 4 points. It is also worth noting Paddy McBrearty is out so some of their scoring threat in attack is gone. However, players like Michael Murphy, Ryan McHugh, Odhran Mac Niallais, Frank McGlynn and Eoghan Ban Gallagher have all had good seasons to date, Declan Bonner will be hoping that this can continue on Saturday.

Team News

Teams are yet to be announced.

Stats

This will be the only second ever championship meeting between the sides. The last meeting between the sides came in 2008, when Donegal were victorious in an All-Ireland qualifier game by 3-11 to 1-09, a certain Donegal man Michael Murphy who was only 18 at the time scored 2-02 that day. The last sides the met was in the league in 2017 and Donegal won on that occasion.

Betting Advice

Personally think Donegal will win this by 3 or 4 points, reasoning behind that statement is because Roscommon haven’t had enough time to get over that defeat to Tyrone. The bookies have Roscommon as 10/3 outsiders and Donegal as 3/10 and the draw 9/1. I like Ryan McHugh at odds of 16/5 to score a goal anytime and he is available at 13/2 to get man of the match with Sky Sports would recommend a few quid on that.