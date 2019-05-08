Roscommon v Leitrim, Preview, Team News and live score updates

Roscommon v Leitrim, Sunday, 3.30pm, Dr Hyde Park

Roscommon and Leitrim meet in this Connacht quarter-final on Sunday afternoon at Dr Hyde Park.

Roscommon were subsequently relegated from Division 1 in 2019. They finished 7th in the table, with one win, one draw and five defeats. Leitrim under new boss Terry Hyland had a largely successful league campaign gaining promotion to Division 3 for 2020.

Terry Hyland will be delighted that his side has progressed but a bit challenge awaits them in the Hyde on Sunday. Roscommon are looking for their ninth win in a row over Leitrim, Leitrim’s last win over the Rossies in the championship came in 2000. Roscommon have beaten Leitrim on average by 13.4 points in their last five meetings so it’s an uphill task going on the statistics.

Looking at Roscommon they will be able to call on players such as Conor Daly, Niall Daly and Evan Daly in defence. In midfield, Tadgh O’Rourke and Enda Smith have a good partnership and I expect Anthony Cunningham to name these players again. In attack, much will rely on the scoring of Cathal Cregg, Shane Killoran, and Niall Kilroy. Conor Cox will also be a key man as well as the returning Diarmuid Murtagh.

Leitrim will look to Michael McWeeney, Shane McWeeney in defence. Shane Moran and Mark Plunkett will combine in midfield. In attack, Emlyn Mulligan and Ryan O’Rourke will need to have big games if Leitrim are to get anything from the game.

Last Five Championship Meetings

2018 Roscommon 0-24 Leitrim 0-10 (Connacht semi-final)

2017 Roscommon 2-23 Leitrim 1-09 (Connacht semi-final)

2016 Roscommon 1-21 Leitrim 0-11 (Connacht quarter-final)

2014 Roscommon 2-18 Leitrim 0-13 (Connacht quarter-final)

2011 Roscommon 2-12 Leitrim 0-06 (Connacht semi-final)

Team News

Roscommon: TBA

Leitrim: TBA

Betting

Roscommon are 1/10 to win, Leitrim are priced at 13/2 and the draw is 14/1. Roscommon should win this easily enough. The market of 10-12 point winning margin at 9/2 looks good.