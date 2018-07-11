Roscommon v Tyrone, Preview, Team News and Betting Advice

Roscommon and Tyrone will open the first weekend of the Super 8’s at 5pm in Croke Park on Saturday evening. The game is been shown on tv, however we will also be bringing you updates of scores on our match tracker.

Looking at a preview of the game now we begin with Roscommon. Roscommon have played three games to date in the championship, two of those coming in Connacht, they comprehensively defeated Leitrim in the semi-final before suffering defeat to Galway in the Connacht. However, they got their season back on track with a good win last weekend over Armagh in the qualifers, coming out on top 2-22 to 1-19. Kevin McStay has some serious footballers in his side the Murtagh brother Ciaran and Diarmuid have been exceptional so far this year, while players like Enda Smith, Donie Smith and Cathal Cregg are also finding form. These players will need to hit the ground running in Croke Park on Saturday if the Rossies are to come out on top.

Tyrone come into the game on the back of playing five championship games so far this year. They made no impact in Ulster and lost out in the quarter final to Monaghan 1-18 to 1-16 in Omagh, however, since then they have went on to win 4 games in a row, beating Meath, Carlow, Cavan and Cork. However, Roscommon may be even a step ahead of those 4 sides in my opinion so this will be a totally different challenge for the Red Hand men. Mickey Harte will look to players like Peter Harte, Niall Sludden, Cathal McShane, Conor McAliskey and Frank Burns once again, while Mattie Donnelly and Colm Cavanagh form a formidable pairing in midfield.

Team News

Teams are expected to be announced on Friday night.

STATS

Roscommon and Tyrone meet for the only fourth time in championship football. Tyrone have never lost in the previous three games all of which came in the All-Ireland qualifiers. Tyrone have played in 13 All-Ireland quarter finals, they have won six, lost six and draw one. Roscommon have played 5 quarter finals, losing four and drawing one. It will be the 14th time Mickey Harte will lead Tyrone into the quarter final stages. Roscommon last beat Tyrone in 2003 in the Allianz league, that year Tyrone went on to win an Ulster and All-Ireland title.

PREVIOUS CHAMPIONSHIP MEETINGS

2013 Tyrone 0-12 Roscommon 1-07 (All-Ireland qualifiers)

2012 Tyrone 1-16 Roscommon 0-08 (All-Ireland qualifiers)

2011 Tyrone 3-19 Roscommon 1-14 (All Ireland qualifiers)

Betting Advice

Tyrone are favourites here for this game at 4/9, with Roscommon priced at 5/2 to win. The draw which could possibly be a good bet is 8/1. The bet for me would be Enda Smith to score a goal anytime at 5/1. It would be a good bet in m opinion, he scored 2 goals in last weekends win over Armagh. I would also back Mattie Donnelly to get man of the match would in and around 10/1.