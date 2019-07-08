Roscommon v Tyrone – Preview, Team news, Betting & Live score updates

Its the first game of the 2019 Super 8 fixtures as Tyrone travel to play Roscommon with the start time of 5pm, live on Sky Sports.

They meet for the second successive year in the ‘Super 8s’. Tyrone won by 4-24 to 2-12 in Croke Park last year in a game where Tyrone had 13 different scorers, led by Richie Donnelly on 1-4, Peter Harte on 1-3 and Niall Sludden on 1-2. Ciaran Murtagh (1-3), Diarmuid Murtagh (0-5) and Enda Smith (1-0) were Roscommon’s top scorers.

PATHS TO THE QUARTER-FINAL

Roscommon 3-17 Leitrim 0-12

Roscommon 2-12 Mayo 0-17

Roscommon 1-13 Galway 0-12 (Connacht final)

TYRONE

Tyrone 1-19 Derry 1-13

Tyrone 2-23 Antrim 2-9

Donegal 1-16 Tyrone 0-15

Tyrone 2-15 Longford 1-14

Tyrone 2-22 Kildare 1-15

Tyrone 1-20 Cavan 0-7

Top Scorers

Roscommon

Conor Cox….……..0-15 (0-6 frees)

Diarmuid Murtagh…..1-6 (0-4 frees)

Shane Killoran……….2-0

Darren O’Malley…….0-4 (3:45s’, 1 free)

Tyrone

Cathal McShane…..,2-29 (0-14 frees)

Peter Harte……....….0-25 (0-18 frees)

Darren McCurry…….2-9 (0-1 free)

Michael Cassidy …….1-5

PREVIOUS CHAMPIONSHIP MEETINGS

2018: Tyrone 4-24 Roscommon 2-12 (All-Ireland quarter-final – Phase 1)

2013: Tyrone 0-12 Roscommon 1-7 (Qualifier Round 2)

2012: Tyrone 1-16 Roscommon 0-8 (Qualifier Round 2)

2011: Tyrone 3-19 Roscommon 1-14 (Qualifier Round 4)

Roscommon lost all three games ‘Super 8‘ games last year to Tyrone, Donegal and Dublin. Tyrone lost the All-Ireland final againsy Dublin.

Betting

Tyrone are best price 4/9 with Bet365 but Boylesports go 3/10, its Tyrone -3. Roscommon can be backed at 7/2 with Boylesports.

Predicted starting teams

We will have the starting teams once they are announced but these are the predicted teams.

Roscommon

Darren O’Malley (Michael Glaveys), David Murray (Padraig Pearses), Sean Mullooly , (Strokestown), Conor Daly (Padraig Pearses), Niall Daly (Padraig Pearses), Conor Hussey (Michael Glaveys), Ronan Daly (Padraig Pearses), Tadgh O’Rourke (Tulsk) Shane Killoran (Elphin), Conor Devaney (Kilbride), Cathal Cregg (Western Gaels) Niall Kilroy (Fuerty), Diarmuid Murtagh (St. Faithleachs), Conor Cox (Listowel Emmets Enda Smith (Boyle)

Tyrone

N Morgan, HP McGeary, R McNamee, R Brennan; M Cassidy, F Burns, C Meyler; C Cavanagh, B Kennedy; M Donnelly, N Sludden, P Harte ; D McCurry, C McShane, K McGeary.