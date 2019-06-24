Round 3 Qualifier Draw – Mayo v Armagh, Kildare v Tyrone

The draw for round three of the qualifiers has drawn Mayo v Armagh and Kildare v Tyrone.
The other two draws were Westmeath v Clare & Laois v Offaly.
The draw looks great for Cork, Cavan, Meath and Galway as they would really fancy their chances against the winners of Westmeath/Clare and Laois/Offaly.
All-Ireland SF Round 3 Qualifier Draw:
Mayo v Armagh, Castlebar
Kildare v Tyrone, Newbridge
Westmeath v Clare, Mullingar
Laois v Offaly, Portlaoise
The fixture details (dates/times) will be confirmed by the CCCC this afternoon with the games scheduled for this weekend. It would be a surprise if Sky Sports does not show Mayo v Armagh & Kildare v Tyrone.
All matches in this round will be ‘Winner on the Day’, if required.