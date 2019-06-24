Round 3 Qualifier Draw – Mayo v Armagh, Kildare v Tyrone

The draw for round three of the qualifiers has drawn Mayo v Armagh and Kildare v Tyrone.

The other two draws were Westmeath v Clare & Laois v Offaly.

The draw looks great for Cork, Cavan, Meath and Galway as they would really fancy their chances against the winners of Westmeath/Clare and Laois/Offaly.

All-Ireland SF Round 3 Qualifier Draw:

Mayo v Armagh, Castlebar

Kildare v Tyrone, Newbridge

Westmeath v Clare, Mullingar

Laois v Offaly, Portlaoise

The fixture details (dates/times) will be confirmed by the CCCC this afternoon with the games scheduled for this weekend. It would be a surprise if Sky Sports does not show Mayo v Armagh & Kildare v Tyrone.

All matches in this round will be ‘Winner on the Day’, if required.