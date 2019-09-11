Rugby World Cup, European soccer, GAA, tennis and golf in eir sport’s 2019-20 schedule

eir sport today announced its sports coverage for this season, which includes rugby, soccer, GAA, tennis and golf.

With the Rugby World Cup 2019 due to start later this month, eir sport is the home of the RWC in Ireland and is the only channel that will broadcast all 48 games live. The sports channel will again have every game in the Guinness PRO14 this season.

With a new season of European soccer due to get underway soon, eir sport has confirmed that it will broadcast every UEFA Champions League game, every UEFA Europa League game and UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifiers on Virgin Media Sport, which is now part of the eir sport pack, plus live FA Cup games, SSE Airtricity League games and the Republic of Ireland U21 home qualifiers.

eir sport will have live coverage of Saturday night Allianz League games in hurling and football, beginning in Spring 2020, and will show extensive coverage of the Championships at Wimbledon, the French Open from Roland Garros, as well as live coverage of each day of The Masters 2020 from Augusta National in Georgia.

All the sports channels content is FREE to eir broadband, eir TV and selected eir mobile customers.

Speaking at today’s season launch in Dublin, Susan Brady, Managing Director of eir sport said:

“We have more great sports content than ever for Irish sports fans to enjoy in one place. Following our recent agreement with Virgin Media Sport, fans will also be able to see all the best European soccer action on the eir sport pack. It’s an exciting time for eir sport as we continue to bring the best of Irish and international sport to our viewers.”