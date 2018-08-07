Russell looking for win in Hurling Cancer Research 2018

Cork man and three time National Hunt Champion jockey Davy Russell has his sights set on victory in the coming weeks as he will take to the pitch for Hurling Cancer Research 2018.

The game just like last year will take place in St Conleth’s Park in Newbridge for the event which is in it’s seventh year now. It will see top jockeys, top gaa players and footballers line out on the 14th of August in aid of the Irish Cancer Society which I am sure would be close to everyone reading this article as I am sure everyone knows someone that has had cancer or has cancer at present. The event is organised by horse trainer Jim Bolger along with Davy Russell and since it began it has raised over 700,000 euro for research projects in the Irish Cancer Society.

Jim Bolger’s stars have came out on top three, while Davy Russell’s stars have come out on top just the once, while there has been two draws also. In what is a unique game, there will be several players on show that currently play the game at inter-county level such as Richie Hogan, JTJ Reid and Conor McDonald, while there are a host of retired inter county players such as John Mullane, Michael Duignan, Tommy Walsh and Jackie Tyrrell to name but a few. The Jim Bolger selection will be managed by no other than Brian Cody, while the Davy Russell selection will managed by Wexford 1996 All-Ireland winning manager Liam Griffin. Other familar faces that will be in attendance at the event will include former Olympic runner Ronnie Delaney, while rugby player Tadgh Furlong, commentator Tony Ward, horse trainer Willie Mullins and horse owner Rich Ricci will all act as umpires for the day. Miriam O’Callaghan and Katie Walsh will act as lineswomen for the game, while Micheal O Muircheartaigh and Sean Ban Breatnach will be commentators.

The teams in full are:

Hurling for Cancer Research teams Davy Russell’s Best Jim Bolger’s Stars

1 Ian McCarthy (Galway) 1 Damien Fitzhenry (Wexford)

2 Davy Russell (Cork) 2 Brian Cadigan (Kilkenny)

3 Joe Lyng (Kilkenny) 3 Tommy Walsh (Kilkenny)

4 T J Ryan (Limerick) 4 Ollie Canning (Galway)

5 Larry O Gorman (Wexford) 5 Peter Canavan (Cavan)

6 Matthew O Hanlon (Wexford) 6 Jackie Tyrrell (Kilkenny)

7 John Tennyson (Kilkenny) 7 James Dowling (Kilkenny)

8 Aidan Fogarty (Kilkenny) 8 Richie Hogan (Kilkenny)

9 Lee Chin (Wexford) 9 James Cha Fitzpatrick (Kilkenny)

10 Martin Storey (Wexford) 10 Jamsie O Connor (Clare)

11 Colin Fennelly (Kilkenny) 11 TJ Reid (Kilkenny)

12 Michael Duignan (Offaly)) 12 Stephen Hunt (Wexford)

13 John Mullane (Waterford) 13 Charlie Carter (Kilkenny)

14 Niall Quinn (Dublin) 14 Keith Higgins (Mayo)

15 Conor McDonald (Wexford) 15 Anna Geary (Cork) Manager: Brian Cody M anager: Liam Griffin

Assistant: Kevin Manning Assistant: Davy Fitzgerald

At last year’s event over 4.500 people were in attendance. Fans got to meet the stars on show after the game getting a chance to get photographs and the all important autographs. There will also be entertainment with the Garda Band, tenor Anthony Kearns and Liam O’Connor. Speaking ahead of the eager anticipated event Jim Bolger said

Hurling for Cancer Research is a fun night’s entertainment with a serious cause at the heart of it. Research is our most powerful tool against cancer and we are proud to play a part in helping discover new ways of detecting and treating the disease. There’s sure to be some intense rivalry as Davy and I go head to head once again on the night, and I’d like to thank all the sporting stars who will line out once again in support of Ireland’s cancer patients.”

All of the Irish Cancer Society’s projects are funded by donations. Since 2010 25 million has been committed to cancer research making it the leading voluntary funder of cancer research in Ireland. This means that it has supported 150 cancer researchers to work on a diverse range of projects to allow for better ways of diagnosing and treating cancer.

If you fancy heading along to the event, pre match entertainment begins at 5.30pm, the match itself throws in at 6pm. Tickets cost 10 euro for adults, 15 euro for families. These can be bought here www.cancer.ie/catalog/tickets or by phoning 1850 60 60 60. Tickets can also be purchased on the day. It promises to be a great night so get down and support it if you can !