Ryan steps down as Westmeath boss

Michael Ryan has brought the curtain down on his four years in charge of the Westmeath senior hurlers. The Waterford native announced his decision following the Lake County’s defeat to Wexford in the All-Ireland Hurling Qualifiers on Saturday.

Ryan who is indeed a former Waterford manager, lead Westmeath to a Division 2A hurling title in 2016, but a promotion/relegation battle and defeat to then Seamus Plunkett managed Laois meant they failed to get promoted to division 1B. The Lake County had a quite successful year this year, reaching the division 2A final once more and the Joe McDonagh Cup Final. However, they lost out to Carlow on both occasions.

There has been superb days for Ryan and Westmeath though. Indeed in 2016 Ryan led his side to a 14 point hammering of Offaly in the Leinster hurling championship, while he also lead them to a superb performance last year against Tipperary in the qualifiers at Semple Stadium. Speaking about calling it a day as Westmeath boss, he said “I am really proud of all the players, it’s been some journey”. He went on to say, “My journey is at an end now but we’ve had some fantastic days and hopefully the team can go from strength to strength as there is a good base there now.

The Fourmilewater club man leaves Westmeath now with the county also looking for a brand new football manager following Colin Kelly’s departure last month following defeat to Armagh in the qualifiers. There will be a lot of soul searching now in the county but we are sure that the hurlers and footballers will get back on track.