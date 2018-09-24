Sheedy ratified as Tipperary boss

Liam Sheedy has been appointed as the Tipperary senior hurling manager on a three year term.

It will be the Portroe’s club man second spell in charge of the Premier. He led them to an All-Ireland title in 2010 and he emerged as contender for the job late last week, the process of appointing Sheedy was completed tonight at a meeting of the county board. County board chairman John Devane said “We are delighted to a announce that Liam Sheedy is taking over as manager of our senior hurling team”.

Devane went on to say “Liam brings an unrivalled mix of track record, passion and conviction to the table. He said we thank him for his commitment and we look forward to providing him with full support of the county board as we move into the 2019 season. Former Tipperary midfielder Shane McGrath has said the appointment of Sheedy will capture the imagination of the public . He said “I think the most genuine hurling people in Tipperary are absolutely delighted with this”.

McGrath expects changes in the Tipperary squad for 2019. He said “I think he will bring changes, the game had moved on since 2010, you only have 5 or 6 guys from 2010 or 2011 still there”. The former All star said “Its a different game now, but Liam will adapt to that”.

Sheedy will be looking to get Liam McCarthy back to the Premier County in 2019 and it would be hard to back against him doing that given the quality of players he once more will have at his disposal.