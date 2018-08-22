Should the GAA scrap the provincial football championships?

This article will be debatable and in some respect perhaps a little unfair but the GAA in my opinion have to take this scrapping of the provincial football championship seriously now.

Let’s look at it this way in Connacht three teams have a good chance of doing well and getting to a final every year, Galway, Mayo and Roscommon for instance and in some respect Sligo and Leitrim. However, its mainly the big trio. All three of those could beat each other. Look at the remaining teams in the province Sligo, Leitrim, New York and London. These teams would struggle to get within 10 points of these sides in all honesty. In Leinster no one can touch Dublin and probably won’t for another 10 years if things don’t change. Kildare, Meath, Laois and Westmeath would be next but these wouldn’t get within 10-15 points of Dublin also. In Munster then Kerry are head honchos and no one can get near them, Kerry would beat the pick of Munster in my opinion easily enough. In fairness Ulster is the only championship where any team can beat any team. You look at Monaghan, Tyrone, Donegal, Cavan, Armagh and Fermanagh there is very little to choose between all of them sides in my opinion any of them would beat each other on any given day. That’s fair enough.

The sides who I personally feel sorry for are the Wicklow’s, London, Antrim, Wexford, Carlow, Waterford, New York. These are Division 3 or 4 teams. Just look at it Dublin hammered Wicklow in the championship this year is that any good to a Wicklow side to go out and get hammere by 20+ points? I wouldnt say it is. Yes, many will say wasnt it great for them to get a game against the All-Ireland champions they deserved it after beating Offaly. That’s fine but I think a more structured championship would suit the division 3 or 4 teams.

My solution would be to play the championship in a group format. This would be a separate championship now for division 3 and 4 teams. I would call it the Paidi O’Se tournament or something like that. I would have the Division 3 teams play each other, meaning 7 games each. I would also have the Division 4 teams playing each other meaning 7 games each. Top 2 in each play in the semi-finals. So 1st place in division 3 plays second in division 4 and vica versa. This system would not solve all the problems but it would certainly make the championship more competitive for all these teams as well as getting more games.

Whatever system the GAA are going to come up with it needs to be implemented sooner rather than later for the good of the game.