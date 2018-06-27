Should the provincial football championships be scrapped?

In recent weeks many people have come out and said they should abolish the provincial championships, these people been managers and pundits. Last week for instance it was highlighted on the Sunday Game by Tomas O’Se and Ciaran Whelan that something needed to be done regarding the the topic of the provincial football championship.

Personally, I would like to see them scrapped. The reasoning behind it mainly due to hammerings been dished out to teams over the last few years in the Leinster and Munster Football Championship. Look at this way Dublin dished out a massive beating against Laois in the Leinster Final last weekend, without really getting out of third gear let’s call spade a spade. Kerry are streets ahead in Munster, they dished out a hammering to Clare in the semi-final, before they blew Cork away in the Munster Final. Yes. many will say, it is up to the teams to get to the level of the provincial masters Dublin and Kerry, but my argument is how can they if they been dished out beatings by 10-20 points in every game they play against these sides. Surely the GAA can change it. The Super 8’s were put in place to suit the bigger teams let’s be honest about that as well, it has no benefit to a Carlow, Clare or Waterford now, there season is over for another 8 or 9 months which is ridiculous.

I would put a two tier championship in place, I would let the teams in Division 1 and 2 play for the Sam Maguire and the teams in Division 3 or 4 play in a tournament similar to that may be call it the Paidi O’Se tournament or something like that. I would have two groups of eight in each, similar to the league. So in terms of Sam Maguire 16 teams will be competing, 2 groups of 8, 3 home games, 3 away and 1 neutral venue game each. Each team guaranteed 7 games at the very least. The top 4 in each group progress to quarter finals, say 1st in Division 1 plays 4th in Division 2 and so on.

Looking then at the Division 3 and 4 Championship (we have named it the Paidi O’Se tournament as an example. This would again be played as 2 groups of 8, 3 home games, 3 away and 1 neutral. Each team again is guaranteed 7 competitive games. The top 4 in each group progress to quarter finals 1st in division 3 play 4th in division 4 an so on,while there will also be semi-finals and a final. Just like the hurling format, the winners of the Christy Ring get entry back into the All-Ireland, so this could be used here for the football equivalent, the team that win the Division 3 and 4 championship will be in a way promoted to the division 1 – division 2 championship the following year thus playing for Sam Maguire.

There are plenty of other ideas they GAA can use and I firmly believe they need to change it sooner rather than later, the format is not working it is pretty clear. Closer games with teams at a similar level would be much better for a side than getting hammered by 20 points by Dublin in the first round of the championship and then draw a big team in the qualifiers and exit and not play for 8 or 9 months. This way all teams get at least 7 games which I believe would work.