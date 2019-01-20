Smith powers Rossies past Galway

Galway 1-05 Roscommon 0-13

Familiar rivals Galway and Roscommon who have met in the last five of the Connacht FBD League Finals renewed acquaintances on Sunday in Tuam in a match that was decided by the accuracy of Donie Smith. The Boyle supremo went on a point taking spree throughout the 70 minutes of action kicking an astonishing 8 points from 9 shots. Three of these came from play, six from frees, his only miss on the day came when he hit the foot of the post in what was Roscommon’s only goalscoring chance on the day.

Galway had a strong wind at their backs for the opening 35, but it was Anthony Cunningham’s side that started brighter. Shane Killoran and Smith pointed in quick succession. Shane Walsh cut the gap for Galway, before Gary O’Donnell tied up the scores before he was on the receiving end of a black card. Roscommon moved three points ahead though with the excellent Ciaran Lennon kicking two scores. Neither side wilted and things boiled over just before the break, several players getting involved in a schemozzle that resulted in two yellow cards. The referee was very picky though in my opinion and there was no need to hand out 17 cards in the entirety of the game. Donie Smith fired Roscommon 0-06 to 0-04 before the half time whistle.

Smith began where he left off and fired over another point on the resumption to put Roscommon three ahead. However, with 25 minutes to go, Galway were given hope when Gareth Bradshaw swept up field, before letting the ball off to Barry McHugh to draw the sides level. It looked as if the game was going to spark into a thriller but it was far from that if your a Galway fan anyway, Roscommon fans won’t mind to much I would imagine considering they won ! Roscommon dropped deep and Galway played into their hands as the Rossies struck on the break.

Ultan Harney and Colin Compton fired over points to increase the lead, before man of the match Smith fired over three late frees to close out the win. Roscommon will now travel to Castlebar in high hopes ahead of their league meeting with James Horan’s Mayo next weekend.