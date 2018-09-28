Solan pulls out of Mayo race- Horan set to meet county board

James Horan’s return for a second stint in charge of the Mayo senior footballers looks imminent now with news this afternoon that Mick Solan has withdrew his application to succeed Stephen Rochford. It was revealed last week that Horan and Solan would be put forward as nominations for the job but these plans have gone up in smoke now with the news breaking on Friday.

Solan from the Ballaghaderreen club who managed the Mayo U21 side to All-Ireland success in 2016 said in a statement on Friday said he had informed the county board that he was withdrawing from the race, he said “Today, I have informed the Mayo County Board that I am withdrawing my name from the nomination process for the Mayo senior football team manager.” He went on to thank everyone that helped with the process, before wishing the current team the best of luck for the season ahead, he said “I would like to thank everyone who helped me in this process and I would like to wish the Mayo Senior team every success in 2019 and beyond.”

Mayo GAA have since they will be meeting with James Horan in the coming days as they look to bring the Sam Maguire Cup back West and beat the dreaded curse. Horan has an impressive C.V having worked as boss from 2010 to 2014, he guided the senior side to two All-Ireland Finals as well as winning 4 Connacht Titles.

In a statement released by Mayo GAA they said “We would like to thank Mike for putting his name forward for the role and look forward to seeing him involved with Mayo GAA in the future,” “The officers of Mayo GAA will now meet with James Horan to discuss his management team and plans for 2019.