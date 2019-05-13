SportsNewsIreland GAA Football Team of the Week

Another big championship weekend has passed in the GAA championship. The action was across all four provinces on the weekend gone by and there was thrills and spills as there so often is in championship football. So we have once again come up with our first team of the week for summer. Again, it’s open to debate. Let us know what you think. We have out of fairness tried to name a player from each county that played this weekend.

Matthew Doyle (Wexford) – He was good for Wexford to be fair. He saved a Jim McEnaney and kept Wexford in the game. They eventually fell short in the game but Doyle was excellent. Michael Cassidy (Tyrone) – Championship debutant in Mickey Harte’s side he contributed two points as well as assisting some scores. Cillian Brennan (Clare) – A solid performance from Brennan despite his side struggling to beat Waterford. Padraig Hampsey (Tyrone) – Another consistent performer for Tyrone, done everything right. The defence was superb and excellent at setting up attacks. Chrissy McKaigue (Derry) – The Slaughtneil man put in a solid performance in the half-back line despite the Oakleafers losing to Derry. Iain Corbett (Limerick) – An exceptional performance from Corbett. The driving force contributed 1-02 as his side shocked the Premier in Thurles. Glen Malone (Wexford) – A good performance against Louth for the young Shelmaliers man certainly has a big future in the purple and gold. James Califf (Louth) – A good performance from Califf as he led Louth to a win on Slaneyside. Shane Killoran (Roscommon) – Scored two goals for Roscommon in the big win over Leitrim. Cillian Fahy (Limerick) – A big game from Fahy contributing 1-02 for the Treaty men in the win over Tipperary Bryan McMahon (Meath) – Was the hero for Meath with his 63rd-minute goal which aided the win over Offaly. Eoin Cleary (Clare) – Kicked 6 points for the Banner in the one-point win over Waterford. Ryan Burns (Louth) – Solid performance from the substitute kicking a couple of points against Wexford to set up a quarter-final with Dublin. Cathal McShane (Tyrone) – Kicked 7 points, five from play in a man of the match performance win over Derry. Jamie Lee (Limerick – Kicked four points, three from play in the impressive win over Tipperary.