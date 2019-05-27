SportsNewsIreland GAA Football Team of the Week

Another massive weekend in the GAA Football Championship has come and gone and we here at SportsNewsIreland have come up with our team of the week. Check it out below, again it’s open to debate.

Darren O’Malley (Roscommon) – The Roscommon netminder struggled with his kick-outs, however, he kicked three crucial scores and kept a clean sheet.

2. Patrick McBride (Antrim) – One of the Saffron’s leading lights in defeat to Tyrone. He scored two nice points.

3. David Hyland (Kildare) – A superb performance from Hyland who contributed four points for the Lilywhites in the draw with Longford.

4. Jack McCaffrey (Dublin) – Relatively good performance from McCaffrey as Dublin had a facile win over Louth.

5. Lee Keegan (Mayo) – Contributed two points for Mayo in the loss to Roscommon. Was good going forward and gave his all as he always does

6. Donal Keogan (Meath) – Solid as a rock at centre back for Meath, was heavily involved in the two goals in the win over Carlow

7. Niall Daly (Roscommon) – A good performance from Daly for Anthony Cunningham’s men was a leading light in defence against Mayo.

8. Brian Fenton (Dublin) – Put in a massive performance in midfield against Loth

9. Matthew Ruane (Mayo) – One of Mayo’s better players against Roscommon. Put in a solid performance in midfield.

10 James McGivney (Longford) – McGivney impressed in Longford’s draw with Kildare. He scored 0-04.

11 Cormac Costello (Dublin) – Costello was outstanding for Dublin as he knocked over free after free. He also scored a goal in his 1-12 contribution on the scoreboard.

12 Richie Donnelly (Tyrone) – The Red Hands had a comfortable win over Antrim at the Athletic Grounds. He kicked three points.

13 Evan O’Carroll (Laois) – O’Carroll put in a big performance against Westmeath as he kicked 0-08, 0-03 from play as John Sugrue’s side booked a Leinster semi-final place.

14 Conor Cox (Roscommon) – A man of the match performance Cox. Has become a massive player for the Rossies his five points got Roscommon over the line against Mayo.

15 Jamie Brennan (Donegal) – Brennan was instrumental for Donegal in the win over Fermanagh, he kicked four points for Declan Bonner’s men who play Tyrone in the semi-final later next month.