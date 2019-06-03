SportsNewsIreland GAA Football Team of the Week

Another weekend has passed in the football championship and once again we can take you through our best 15 players from the games over the weekend. So let’s take a look at our team of the week.

Raymond Galligan (Cavan) – kept a clean sheet between the sticks for Cavan. He also set up some good attacks with some superb kick-outs.

2. Jason Foley (Kerry) – was solid in the Kingdom defence. He also scored a crucial point at a time Kerry needed the score.

3. Jason McLoughlin (Cavan) – a superb performance McLoughlin in the drawn game with Armagh. A repeat performance of him will be expected in the replay.

4. Peter Kelly (Kildare) – A big performance from Kelly in the full-back line in the win over Longford.

5. Mattie Taylor (Cork) – Taylor put in a fine performance at wing back contributing two points from play in the win over Limerick.

6. Jack Sherwood (Kerry) – A big performance from Sherwood. Commanded the centre back spot although doesn’t always start at that position

7. Aidan Forker (Armagh) – Forker was the driving force for Armagh at wing back. He held Martin Reilly scoreless also.

8. Fergal Conway (Kildare) – Contributed 1-01 on the scoreboard for the Lilywhites.

9. Jarlath Og Burns (Armagh) – A man of the match against Cavan scored 1-02 from play. Was forced off injured with a head injury.

10. Jamie Malone (Clare) – Was one of the Banner’s shining lights in defeat to Kerry scoring three points.

11. Ruairi Deane (Cork) – Played a part in all three Cork goals. He helped Hurley with his two, before scoring one himself

12. Tommy Moolick (Kildare) – A superb performance from Moolick who kicked 0-03 in the win over Longford in Tullamore.

13. James O’Donoghue (Kerry) – A good performance from O’Donoghue who kicked 1-01 from play.

14. Ben McCormack (Kildare) – McCormack as pivotal to the Kildare win setting up some scores and also kicking two from play.

15. Cian Mackey (Cavan) – A second-half substitute for Cavan in the drawn game with Armagh. He scored three points though and could have kicked the winner right at the death.