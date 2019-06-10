SportsNewsIreland GAA Football Team of the Week

This biggest weekend of football with no fewer than 12 games, most of which came in Round 1 of the All-Ireland football qualifiers. There was action also in the Ulster championship and Leinster championship. So with that in mind, we have decided to pick our best 15 players from the weekend below.

Shaun Patton (Donegal) – Was a tough choice between Mark Jackson and the Donegal man but he got the nod for me. A good performance his kick outs were pinpoint accurate and he also made a couple of crucial saves.

2. Conor Moynagh (Cavan) – Moynagh had a massive performance in his sides Ulster semi-final win over Armagh. He constantly got forward and kicked two points.

3. Brendan Rogers (Derry) – Done very little wrong as Derry sauntered to a big win over Wexford at Wexford Park.

4. Paddy McBride (Antrim) – McBride was impressive in his sides win over Louth at Drogheda he would go on to score 0-03.

5. Eoghan Ban Gallagher (Donegal) – Caused a number of problems for Tyrone with his direct running forward. Set up numerous scores.

6. Donal Keoghan (Meath) – Has been named in a couple of our teams of the week so far and another polished performance means he is yet named yet again. The driving force in the Meath defence. Won the penalty which was scored by Newman.

7. Killian Clarke (Cavan) – A commanding display from Clarke at centre back. Was the catalyst as Cavan booked a first Ulster Final since 2001.

8. Brian Fenton (Dublin) – Good display from Fenton in the Dublin midfield. Some nice fielding and got forward for a few scores.

9. Kieran Hughes (Monaghan) – Big performance from Hughes in midfield. Kicked two nice points in the qualifier win over Fermanagh.

10. Dara McVeety (Cavan) – An excellent performance from McVeety as he kicked four points for the Breffni men in the win over Armagh

11. Michael Murphy (Donegal) – A man of the match performance from Murphy in the win over Tyrone. He kicked 0-05 in total.

12. Jamie Brennan (Donegal) – 1-03 for Brennan as the Tyrone couldn’t hope with him in their Ulster semi-final meeting.

13. Paul Mannion (Dublin) – A sublime performance from Mannion as he gave an exhibition of point taking in the win over Kildare. He kicked 0-07 from play.

14. James Conlon (Meath) – Five points from Conlon in his first senior start that says it all.

15. Cormac Costello (Dublin) – Kicked 0-09, 0-05 from play as Dublin sauntered to another Leinster Final appearance.