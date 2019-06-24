SportsNewsIreland GAA Football Team of the Week

Another massive weekend has come and gone in the GAA football championship and there were some big performances from players for their respective. We had three provincial finals, in Munster Cork played Kerry, in Ulster Donegal played Cavan, while Dublin took on Meath in Leinster. In addition, there were several qualifiers games on. We have come up with our team of the week.

Shaun Patton (Donegal) – A solid performance from the Donegal netminder his kick-out strategy proved crucial in the win over Cavan.

2. Boidu Sayeh (Westmeath) – A solid performance from Sayeh who side cruised to an easy win over Limerick.

3. Mick Fitzsimons (Dublin) – Big performance at full back from Fitzsimons as he added another Leinster title to his medal cabinet.

4. Philly McMahon (Dublin) – A massive performance from McMahon starting his first game of the championship. Kept the Meath forward very quite.

5. Lee Keegan (Mayo) – Kicked 0-03 in an impressive display for Mayo in the win over Down.

6. Frank Burns (Tyrone) – A commanding performance from Burns who led Tyrone to victory in Pearse Park

7. Tom O’Sullivan (Kerry) – Scored 1-01 for Kerry in the Munster Final win over Cork. Got forward at every opportunity.

8 Fergal Conway (Kildare) – Conway put in another excellent performance. He scored 1-02 as Kildare beat Antrim

9 Aidan O’Shea (Mayo) – A good performance from the Breaffy man who will now look forward to a home game with Armagh on Saturday.

10 Stephen O’Brien (Kerry) – A man of the match from O’Brien in the Munster Final he scored two crucial points when Kerry needed them most.

11 Eoin Cleary (Clare) – Contributed 0-07, 0-05 from play as the Banner beat Leitrim easily enough.

12 Ruairi Deane (Cork) – Probably Cork’s best forward in the Munster final. His driving runs at the Kerry defence did cause some problems.

13 Jamie Brennan (Donegal) – Scored 1-04 for Donegal as they went on to win another Anglo-Celt Cup.

14 Paul Mannion (Dublin) – Scored three points for Dublin in a facile win over Meath.

15 Rian O’Neill (Armagh) – Two superb goals against Monaghan which set up a massive game with Mayo in round 3.