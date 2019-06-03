SportsNewsIreland GAA Hurling Team of the Week

A big weekend in the Munster and Leinster hurling championship yet again and the picture is starting to become a bit clearer in both provinces. So let’s take a look at the team of the weekend.

Nickie Quaid (Limerick) – a solid performance from Quaid. He kept a clean sheet which was good enough for him to make the team.

2. Ronan Maher (Tipperary) – a good performance from the Thurles man. Stood up when it counted most.

3. Mike Casey (Limerick) – another solid and assured performance from Casey who is becoming one of the best in the game at the minute.

4. Eoghan O’Donnell (Dublin) – O’Donnell drove Dublin on from the defence, massive performance.

5. Callum Lyons (Waterford) – goes without saying probably Waterford’s best player against Limerick in a relatively poor afternoon for the Deise at Walsh Park.

6. Padraic Maher (Tipperary) – Another colossal performance for Maher who demonstrated all good about Tipperary.

7. Brendan Maher (Tipperary) – The Boris Ileigh man put in a big game. Marked Tony Kelly and limited him to two points from play.

8. Cian Lynch (Limerick) – Another top drawer performance for Lynch who drove the reigning All-Ireland Champions on to an impressive win over Waterford.

9. Noel McGrath (Tipperary) – McGrath was superb for the Premier contributing 1-02 for the Premier in the win over Clare.

10. Patrick Maher (Tipperary) – A real workhorse performance always gives 100% and leaves it on the field. scored 1-01 against Clare.

11 Kyle Hayes (Limerick) – The favourite to win young hurler showed how good he was with 0-03 against Waterford from centre forward.

12. Gearoid Hegarty (Limerick) – scored a good goal and really had the Waterford defence in trouble with his direct running.

13. John McGrath (Tipperary) – A man of the match performance against Clare with 0-06 from play.

14. Seamus Callanan (Tipperary) – notched his 30th goal in championship hurling. Another big performance from the Drom and Inch man.

15. Eamonn Dillion (Dublin) – two crucial goals for Dillion held Dublin on the way to a win over Carlow.