SportsNewsIreland GAA Hurling Team of the Week

A big weekend in the GAA has come to pass and we know now our provincial finalists. In Leinster, Dublin upsetting Galway put the Westerners out of the competition, while Mattie Kenny’s Sky Blues went to All-Ireland preliminary quarter-finals.

Kilkenny and Wexford played out a terrific draw in Wexford Park and the sides meet in two weeks time at Croke Park with a bumper crowd expected. In Munster, Clare put in a massive performance against Cork, however, it was only a win to put the pride back in the jersey. Limerick and Tipperary also played in Thurles with Tipperary winning by four points, however, Limerick left some of their regular starters in reserve on the bench. However, they will also meet in two weeks time in the Munster Final. So with some big performances across the 4 big games this weekend, let us take a look at our team of the week below.

Alan Nolan (Dublin) – A good performance from Nolan against Galway. He made some good saves and scored a long-range point from a free.

2. Paddy Smyth (Dublin) – Stood up in the defence when Eoghan O’Donnell went of injured another good performance.

3. Padraic Maher (Tipperary) – Commanding yet again from the Thurles man who took up the sweeper position in the win over Limerick.

4. Liam Ryan (Wexford) – A superb performance from Ryan who drove his side onto a Leinster Final.

5. Padraig Walsh (Kilkenny) – Walsh had a magnificent game against Wexford. Scored one of the points of the season so far as well.

6. Matthew O’Hanlon (Wexford) – An outstanding performance from O’Hanlon who did a man-marking job on TJ Reid, limiting him to just one point from play.

7. Chris Crummey (Dublin) – A big performance from Crummey. He won the penalty which Sean Moran scored, he also scored a goal himself.

8. Colm Galvin (Clare) – Hard to leave Galvin out of the team after he chipped in with three points from play against Cork.

9. Diarmuid O’Keeffe (Wexford) – A massive performance from the St Anne’s man registering four points in the draw with the Cats.

10 Lee Chin (Wexford) – Accurate from frees and a big influence on the game. His free from midfield to level the game in injury time was quite superb under pressure.

11 Tom Morrissey (Limerick) – Led by example as captain on the day (Declan Hannon was out injured). He stepped up to the plate with 0-03 from play.

12 Peter Duggan (Clare) – Contributed 12 points on the board for the Banner in a deserving win over Cork.

13 Adrian Mullen (Kilkenny) – Hit 1-03 in the draw with Wexford, Cody will be looking for a similar performance in the final.

14 Seamus Callanan (Tipperary) – The Drom and Inch man registered 1-04 on the scoreboard as Tipperary maintained their unbeaten record in Munster.

15. Patrick Horgan (Cork) – Where would Cork be without this man, another top class display for the Rebels despite been on the losing side in Ennis.