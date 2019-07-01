SportsNewsIreland GAA Hurling Team of the Week

Another massive weekend in the hurling championship with three massive games played. In Munster Limerick won their first Munster title since 2013 beating Tipperary by 12 points, in Leinster Wexford secured a first Bob O’Keeffe Cup since 2004 with a tremendous 3 point win over Kilkenny, while in the Joe McDonagh Final Eddie Brennan’s Laois beat Westmeath. Laois will now play in the Leinster Round Robin in 2020. So lets you through our team of the week.

Mark Fanning (Wexford) – Fanning put in a massive performance for Wexford he scored the all-important goal from the penalty spot while he also denied Colin Fennelly a goal opportunity. His delivery from the puck out was also superb.

2. Shaun Murphy (Wexford) – Played much of the game in at corner back. He did quite well and now has an All-Ireland semi-final to look forward to.

3. Matthew Whelan (Laois) – Commanding performance from Whelan as he drove on his teammates from the heart of the defence.

4. Michael Casey (Limerick) – A big performance from Casey in the full-back line. One of the best defenders around at present

5. Diarmuid Byrnes (Limerick) – His aerial ability was shown to good effect on Sunday. He also knocked over some nice frees.

6. Declan Hannon (Limerick) – The driving force from centre half back. When Limerick a man to stand up and deliver he did.

7. Kevin Foley (Wexford) – Got on a lot of possession in the half back as he was the sweeper. Used the ball when he had it as well.

8. Lee Chin (Wexford) – A massive performance from Chin who didn’t miss a free all game. His catch in the dying minutes at the Hill 16 end was spectacular.

9. Cian Lynch (Limerick) – Covered every blade of grass in the Gaelic Grounds. The link between defence and attack as always superb.

10. Conor McDonald (Wexford) – Contributed 0-04 from play in the win over Kilkenny the Gorey man certainly has been finding form.

11 Martin Kavanagh (Laois) – Kavanagh fired over 0-13 (0-07f, 0-02 from 65’s) as Laois hammered Westmeath in the Joe McDonagh Cup Final.

12 Tom Morrissey (Limerick) – 0-04 on the board for Morrissey who troubled the Tipperary half-back line every time he touched the ball.

13 Adrian Mullen (Kilkenny) – At just 19 years of age showed the top hurler he already is. A massive display from him with 0-03 from play in the loss to Wexford.

14 Rory O’Connor (Wexford) – Man of the match performance from the young St Martin’s man in the win over Kilkenny. Scored 0-04 from play and won the penalty which Fanning converted.

15 Peter Casey (Limerick) – 1-05 from Casey as he tormented the Tipperary defence time and time again.

Notable Omissions: Kyle Hayes (Limerick), Gearoid Hegarty (Limerick), Diarmuid O’Keeffe (Wexford), Killian Doyle (Westmeath), TJ Reid (Kilkenny)