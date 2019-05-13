SportsNewsIreland GAA Hurling Team of the Week

The first big championship weekend in the hurling championship was a good one with three massive a couple of big games in the Leinster and Munster hurling championship. There was also action in the Joe McDonagh Cup. We have decided to look at a team of the week which is as always open to debate.

Donal Tuohy (Clare) – Solid for Clare between the sticks against Waterford at Walsh Park. Kept a clean sheet which is also positive too. Eoghan O’Donnell (Dublin) – Another assured performance from O’Donnell who is becoming one of the best defenders in the game. David McInerney (Clare) – Up against Stephen Bennett and faired quite well. Another assured performance on the edge of the square. Tommy Walsh (Kilkenny) – Walsh was superb at corner back. Got forward for a point as well which doesn’t happen that often for corner backs. Big summer ahead for him. Brendan Maher (Tipperary) – Powered into the game in the second half against Tipperary his aerial presence was something else. Padraig Walsh (Kilkenny) – Moved from midfield to centre back for the second half. He cut out the threat of Danny Sutcliffe. Was excellent. Ronan Maher (Tipperary) – Good performance from Ronan Maher who drove Tipperary on from the half back lien just like brother Padraig who could have also made the team. Tony Kelly (Clare) – Kelly as he so often drives on the Banner. He contributed 0-05 from play in a man of the match performance. Cathal Mannion (Galway) – Another sparkling performance from Mannion in midfield against Carlow. Contributed 0-03 from play on the scoreboard. TJ Reid (Kilkenny) – Reid drove Kilkenny on in the second half and punished any Dublin mistake with frees. He scored 2-12 in a man of the match performance. Seamus Callanan (Tipperary) – Callanan was back to his best in the win over Cork leading by example scoring 1-04. Marty Kavanagh (Carlow) – One of the best in the game at present. He landed 11 points against Galway with five from play. Patrick Horgan (Cork) – Difficult to leave the Glen Rovers man out of the side with a superb performance. He notched up 0-14 for the Rebels. Conor Cooney (Galway) – Cooney was superb at full forward racking up 1-03 in the victory over the Barrowsiders. John O’Dwyer (Tipperary) – The Killenaule man was excellent hitting 0-07 he also set up John McGrath for that crucial goal.