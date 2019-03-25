SportsNewsIreland Gaelic Football Team of the Weekend

The league round robin games have now been completed and we have four exciting finals to look forward to this coming Saturday and Sunday. Division 1 final will see Mayo play Kerry, Division 2 Donegal play Meath, Division 3 Down play Laois and Division 4 Derry play Leitrim, four cracking games to look forward to. With so many football games the weekend gone by we have decided to come up with the best 15 players of the weekend.

Shaun Patton (Donegal) – Kept a clean sheet in a good win for Donegal over Kildare in Ballyshannon. Kickouts were good, shot stopping even better.

2. Stephen Attride (Laois) – Another top class performance from Attride in the win over Carlow which set up a league final with Down this coming weekend.

3. Peter Crowley (Kerry) – Commanding at the edge of the square for Peter Keane’s men against Roscommon. Will be there again when they face off with Mayo in the final.

4. Boidu Sayeh (Westmeath) – Excellent for Westmeath in the win over Longford. Becoming a real talent for the Lake County.

5. Ryan McHugh (Donegal) – Another top class from McHugh who set up numerous attacks and got forward as much as possible in easy win over Kildare.

6. James McCarthy (Dublin) – The driving force for Dublin in the back as he so often is in a 6 point win over Cavan.

7. James McEntee (Meath) – McEntee impressed going forward but his defensive duties were also quite good.

8. Jason McGee (Donegal) – Ever present now in the Donegal midfield. Impressed with high fielding and going forward.

9. Gary Brennan (Clare) – The driving force for Clare as they beat Tipperary.

10. Fergal Boland (Mayo) – Kicked 0-03 from play in a fine individual display against Monaghan.

11. Sean O’Shea (Kerry) – Getting used to been named on these teams now a superb performance yet against Roscommon.

12. Cillian O’Sullivan (Meath) – Good performance against Fermanagh, was a live wire in the half forward line.

13. Jack McCarron (Monaghan) – A superb individual display kicking five points despite losing to Mayo.

14. Mattie Donnelly (Tyrone) – Another accomplished performance from Donnelly, scored a goal and contributed a few scores from play.

15. Kevin McLoughlin (Mayo) – Kicked 2-02 in a good performance will be hoping for a similar performance in the final against Kerry.