SportsNewsIreland Hurling Team of the League 2019

The league is now over for another year and we have decided to look at a team of the 15 hurlers that played in the league over the last few months. Take a look and tell us your thoughts, we are open for debate !

Stephen O’Keeffe (Waterford) – A big National League campaign for the Ballygunner man. He made some superb saves in big games. Although didn’t play all the league games was the best keeper on show.

2. Tom Condon (Limerick) – The Knockaderry man excelled in the corner back position and has surely now guaranteed his place for the championship. A solid no nonsense defender.

3. Eoghan O’Donnell (Dublin) – O’Donnell was a leading light in the Dublin defence as he helped them to a league semi-final. Had big games against Tipperary and Waterford in the league, expect another big championship from him to.

4. Gearoid McInerney (Galway) – Another solid defender throughout the league for Galway. Will be looking for another big Leinster championship campaign when it gets going next month against Carlow.

5. Diarmuid Byrnes (Limerick) – A solid defender, strong on the high ball and excellent from long range be it from frees or from play. Driving force in the league final scored some nice points.

6. Sean Moran (Dublin)- A commanding league from the Cuala club man. Got better with every game also contributed on the scoreboard in several of Dublin’s games.

7. Aussie Gleeson (Waterford) – Gleeson had a good league campaign. His performance against Clare was superb to see scoring 0-05 from play.

8. Cian Lynch (Limerick) – Lynch had a great league campaign. He set up numerous attacks. One of the best in the country.

9. Jamie Barron (Waterford) – The Fourmilewater man was excellent from the game he returned against Carlow. His speed, agility and power from midfield is what makes him one of the best in the business

10. Gearoid Hegarty (Limerick) – At 24 Hegarty is a hurler that has it all, skills, speed and power. A typical wing forward that wins the ball and goes about his business with minimum fuss.

11. Joe Canning (Galway) – Canning will miss the Leinster Championship now with injury but he was as he so often is Galway’s best player in attack.

12. Cathal Mannion (Galway) – Another massive league campaign. He is becoming a very important player for Micheal Donoghue’s men.

13. Peter Casey (Limerick) – Good campaign from Casey who was pivotal to everything Limerick done in attack.

14. Stephen Bennett (Waterford) – Bennett notched up big scores in the league campaign and will once again be key in the Munster campaign for Pauric Fanning’s charges

15. Aaron Gillane (Limerick) – A fantastic man of the match performance in the league final hitting 1-05 topped off a good league for Gillane.

Player unlucky not to get into the side: Tony Kelly, Rory O’Connor, Danny Sutcliffe, Jason Forde