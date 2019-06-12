SportsNewsIreland Hurling Team of the Week – Limerick and Galway star

So we are another week closer to knowing the line-ups for this years Leinster Hurling and Munster Hurling Championship Finals, as well as the two sides that make the preliminary quarter-final stages. So with massive games in both provinces last weekend we now take you through our team of the week.

Nickie Quaid (Limerick) – Solid performance from Quaid who kept another clean sheet in a big win over Clare.

2. Sean Finn (Limerick) – Another good performance from Finn, he helped save two goal-bound efforts from John Conlon and Aaron Shanagher also.

3. Liam Ryan (Wexford) – Solid performance at full back in the win over Carlow. Manager Davy Fitz will be looking for a repeat performance against Kilkenny next Saturday.

4. Mark Coleman (Cork) – Big performance from Coleman who scored two points in the win over Clare.

5. Padraig Foley (Wexford) – Hit two points for Wexford in their 15 point win over Carlow.

6. Declan Hannon (Limerick) – A big performance from Hannon at centre back as he drove the Shannonsiders on from centre back with a commanding performance.

7. Joe Cooney (Galway) – Obviously put at wing-back for a reason and he rewarded Micheal Donoghue’s trust in him with a massive performance. Very physical and dominated in the air at times.

8. Cathal Mannion (Galway) – Man of the match performance from Mannion contributing eight points in total in the win over Kilkenny.

9. Diarmuid O’Keeffe (Wexford) – Two points from play for the St Anne’s man against Carlow in a good performance. Set up some nice scores also.

10. Alan Cadogan (Cork) – Back to his best for Cork with 1-02 from play.

11. TJ Reid (Kilkenny) – Without doubt makes the team with another massive personal haul. Scored 2 goals as well.

12. Killian Doyle (Westmeath) – Hit 0-17 for Westmeath in the Joe McDonagh Cup win over Kerry.

13. Aaron Gillane (Limerick) – Gillane was the star man in the Limerick attack with a personal tally of 1-11.

14. Pat Horgan (Cork) – Man of the match performance against Waterford. Is having a big season so far and will look for it to continue next weekend against Clare.

15. Conor McDonald (Wexford) – 1-05 from play from the Wexford supremo and he know looks forward to a big clash with Kilkenny on Saturday night.