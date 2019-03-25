SportsNewsIreland Hurling Team of the Weekend

Another weekend has passed in the GAA Hurling League and we are now into the business end of the games. On Sunday, Limerick narrowly beat Dublin, while 14 man Waterford beat Galway both games were played in Nowlan Park with a relatively poor attendance. The league final will take place this coming Sunday as part of a triple header. From the two games we have picked our 15 best hurlers.

Stephen O’Keeffe (Waterford) – The Ballygunner man was superb for Waterford he made a superb save as well at a vital time for the Deise men.

2. Noel Connors (Waterford) – Connors had another assured performance in the Waterford full back line. One of the games best man markers.

3. Eoghan O’Donnell (Dublin) – A massive performance from O’Donnell one of the best full backs in the game at the minute. Dublin’s best player despite been on the losing side.

4. Sean Finn (Limerick) – Another assured performance from Finn who was a commanding presence for the Shannonsiders who reach the league final for the first time since 2006.

5. Diarmuid Byrnes (Limerick) – Good performance from Byrnes who popped up with 0-04 , 0-03f.

6. Dan Morrissey (Limerick) – Solid at centre half back, tough ask marking Joe Canning but did well all things considering

7. Kevin Moran (Waterford) – Good performance from Moran who drove on Waterford from the half position.

8. Cian Lynch (Limerick) – A superb hurling brain, always had time on the ball against Galway. Assisted Flanagan for the all important goal with a sublime pass.

9. Jamie Barron (Waterford) – A great performance for Barron yet again in midfield. Will surely have a big say in the final as well. Scored 0-02 against Galway.

10. Danny Sutcliffe (Dublin) – Dublin’s best forward against Limerick. Registred 0-03 from play, his aerial presence was superb.

11. Joe Canning (Galway) – The driving force for Galway when the chips were down. Knocked over 0-07 (0-05f), picked up an injury hopefully recovers for championship.

12. Cathal Mannion (Galway) – Scored 0-04 from play and was Galway’s best player. Important part of the team ahead of the Leinster championship.

13. Stephen Bennett (Waterford) – Contributed 1-07, 1-06 from frees in a good performance from placed balls.

14. Aaron Gillane (Limerick) – He notched 0-05 (0-03f) in a good performance for John Kiely’s men in victory over Dublin

15. Davy Glennon (Galway) – Finding form in the last few games. He hit 0-03 from play in a fine individual display.