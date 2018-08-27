Stephen Rochford resigns as Mayo boss

Stephen Rochford has stepped down from his role as Mayo senior football manager after a stand off with county’s executive Committee.

It was announced on Sunday evening that former Galway and Sligo boss Peter Ford was to join Rochford as a selector while Shane Conway also agreed to become part of the Mayo management with Rochford at the helm for 2019. Conway and Ford who are in charge of Mayo side Breaffy accepted the invitation from Rochford to come on board. A meeting between Rochford and the county’s executive took place to finalise the plans but it now seems something obviously went wrong. After a meeting of the Mayo GAA Board’s Executive Committee last night, held to discuss the management team I had assembled to manage Mayo senior men’s team in 2019, the board issued a statement saying they wished to meet the management team and me about our structure and plans,”. Rochford went on to say in his statement that there wasnt the desired support for him at the meeting to continue as boss for the Executive committee. He said It was apparent from what transpired at that meeting that the desired level of support for me as manager was not forthcoming from the Executive Committee. “This disappoints me greatly. Accordingly, I see no value in meeting with the officers of the board and I am resigning my position as Mayo manager”.

Rochford went on to thank the Mayo supporters during the past two years and cited it was ”a great privilege” to manage the county and that he was optimistic that the backroom he had assembled for the 2019 season would have built on the foundations built by others. He went on to say “Like all Mayo people, I enjoyed the good days when the team won and suffered the disappointments when the results didn’t go our way. “The 2018 season was a disappointing one for all involved, and for our supporters. However, I had every confidence that our new backroom team had the capacity to build on the progress of previous years and drive the team on in 2019.”

Mayo county board chairman also issued a statement in which he thanked Rochford for his ”enormous amount of service”. He said “We sincerely thank Stephen Rochford for all the hard work and commitment he has given to Mayo GAA since he was appointed in 2015,” Stephen has given an enormous amount of service to Mayo and has given us as supporters many great days on the pitch. He went on to close his statement wishing Rochford and his family the best of luck for the future.

It is hard to know what to think of this resignation as manager something obviously went wrong at the meeting or something Rochford or the committee were unhappy about. Is it player power pushing Rochford out? Who knows it could be the case at the same happened not to long ago with Noel Connelly and Pat Holmes. One thing is for sure now the speculation of Jim McGuinness taking up the role will only intensify and he is currently even money to do just so, he mighten be the best manager for Mayo as he tends to play defensive football as we all know, but one thing is Jim is a winner on and off the field and that experience might bring Mayo to the promised land and get rid of the so called curse. James Horan is 11/8 to get the job so it looks like a two horse race, whether Horan is interested in heading back into management with Mayo or not remains to be seen.