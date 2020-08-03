Another fantastic weekend of GAA club hurling championship matches across the country. Let’s take a look at the round up for Sunday below.

In Cork the 2006 All Ireland Senior champions Newtownshandrum had a good win over Bishopstown. Shandrum hit 11 points without reply to secure the win of 0-21 to 1-15. Cork senior hurler Lorcan McLoughlin scored 1-04 for Kanturk as they also secured a win, 2-18 to 1-09 in the end. Newcestown overpowered Killeagh, winning by 5 points, 1-18 to 1-13. Carrigtwohill and Na Piarsaigh shared the spoils 1-17 apiece. Fermoy had a 0-15 to 0-13 win over Mallow also.

In Waterford Roanmore registered four goals as they beat Clonea 4-16 to 2-09. Roanmore had a 3-06 to 0-05 lead at half and pushed on further in the second half with another inside the opening minute of the second half. Passage had a 1-18 to 0-17 win over Tallow also in Waterford hurling championship. There was also action in Wicklow, with Eire Og of Greystones having to much for Avondale winning 3-11 to 2-10. The Donegal hurling championship also got underway with St Eunans beating Setanta by 9 points, 2-13 to 0-10.

RESULTS

Cork SHC

Newtownshandrum 0-21 Bishopstown 1-15

Carrigtwohill 1-17 Na Piarsaigh 1-17

Newcestown 1-18 Killeagh 1-13

Fermoy 0-15 Mallow 0-13

Donegal SHC

St Eunan’s 2-13 Setanta 0-10

Waterford SHC

Clonea 2-09 Roanmore 4-16

Passage 1-18 Tallow 0-17

Wicklow SHC

Éire Óg Greystones 3-11 Avondale 2-10

