Another fantastic weekend of GAA club hurling championship matches across the country. Let’s take a look at the round up for Sunday below.
In Cork the 2006 All Ireland Senior champions Newtownshandrum had a good win over Bishopstown. Shandrum hit 11 points without reply to secure the win of 0-21 to 1-15. Cork senior hurler Lorcan McLoughlin scored 1-04 for Kanturk as they also secured a win, 2-18 to 1-09 in the end. Newcestown overpowered Killeagh, winning by 5 points, 1-18 to 1-13. Carrigtwohill and Na Piarsaigh shared the spoils 1-17 apiece. Fermoy had a 0-15 to 0-13 win over Mallow also.
In Waterford Roanmore registered four goals as they beat Clonea 4-16 to 2-09. Roanmore had a 3-06 to 0-05 lead at half and pushed on further in the second half with another inside the opening minute of the second half. Passage had a 1-18 to 0-17 win over Tallow also in Waterford hurling championship. There was also action in Wicklow, with Eire Og of Greystones having to much for Avondale winning 3-11 to 2-10. The Donegal hurling championship also got underway with St Eunans beating Setanta by 9 points, 2-13 to 0-10.
RESULTS
Cork SHC
Newtownshandrum 0-21 Bishopstown 1-15
Carrigtwohill 1-17 Na Piarsaigh 1-17
Newcestown 1-18 Killeagh 1-13
Fermoy 0-15 Mallow 0-13
Donegal SHC
St Eunan’s 2-13 Setanta 0-10
Waterford SHC
Clonea 2-09 Roanmore 4-16
Passage 1-18 Tallow 0-17
Wicklow SHC
Éire Óg Greystones 3-11 Avondale 2-10