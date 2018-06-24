Super 8 group updates

Kerry’s rout of Cork in the Munster Final on Saturday evening means that they will join Galway in Group One. While Donegal and Dublin’s landslide victories over Fermanagh and Laois saw them nail down spots in Group Two.

The four defeated provincial finalists await the winners of the Round 3 draw taking place tomorrow morning on RTE Radio1.

The predetermined groups will see the winner of the Fermanagh v the victor of a Round 3 Qualifier & the winner of the Laois v Round 3 qualifier join Galway and Kerry in the first group. Meanwhile, Dublin & Donegal await Roscommon and Cork or a Round 3 qualifier winner that defeats them.

Kerry and Galway will meet in Croke Park on the weekend July 14th-15th, All-Ireland and Leinster champions Dublin face Ulster champions Donegal at headquarters on the same weekend.

The four provincial champions will all play away from home in the second round of fixtures on the weekend of July 21st-22nd.

On the 4th-5th of August Galway, Kerry, Donegal and Dublin will all host either a beaten provincial finalist or a team that defeats them in the qualifiers.