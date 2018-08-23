Tally appointed as Down boss

Paddy Tally has been appointed as manager of the Down senior footballers for 2019.

The Galbally club man takes over the reigns from Eamonn Burns who vacated his role are Down exited the championship at the hands of fellow Ulster side Cavan in Round 2 of the football qualifiers. It was a poor enough year for the Mournemen who only managed to get to the Ulster semi-final only to be beaten by Donegal, while they made no impact in the league whatsoever and were subsequently to Division 3 for the 2019 season so Tally will know a lot of improvement is needed.

Tally has an impressive C.V though in fairness. He was part of the Tyrone panel in 1995 when they reached the All-Ireland Final only to be beaten by Dublin. Tally though was trainer of the Tyrone side in 2003 under Mickey Harte. That year Tyrone actually won the All-Ireland for the first time which is saying something about the quality of Tally in my eyes anyway.

Tally has been involved with Down before so he will know the in and outs of what is required. He was also the trainer when Down managed by James McCartan at the time went on to reach the All-Ireland Final in 2010. He was also involved with Derry and Brian McIver from 2013 to 2015 serving as trainer/selector. Most recently Tally led St Mary’s of Belfast to a Sigerson Cup title that coming last year, while he also been a part of Kevin Walsh’s back room team and is credited with introducing the defensive system they adopted this summer.

He looks to have all the qualities to be a top manager at inter county level in my opinion. One thing is for sure he will give it his all. He is a proven winner and as the honours above show can get the best out of a limited number of players.