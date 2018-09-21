Taylor set to be named Sligo boss

Former Sligo footballer Paul Taylor is expected to be announced as the new Yeats county boss in the coming days.

Sligo GAA set up a committee to find their new boss and they have now put forward Taylor’s name for the role. This is expected to be ratified on Monday night at a meeting of club delegates. Taylor won 6 County titles with Eastern Harps, while he also played with Sligo in 14 years. He has some inter-county experience behind him as he was a selector when Kevin Walsh was in charge of Sligo in 2010, where the Yeats men lost out to Roscommon in the Connacht Final. He also went on to manage the county U21 side, which lost out in the Connacht Final last year and he will replace Cathal Corey who stepped down after just 1 year in charge. Sligo will be in the Division 3 of the league next season, where Taylor if as expected he is ratified as boss will be looking for good performances with the eye probably on getting promotion to Division 2.

The chair of the committee Joe Taffee who was tasked with looking for the new manager has said it was a competitive market looking for a new manager given the current inter-county vacancies. Sligo GAA released a statement and said that in a seven week process which started on August 3rd the selection committee had spoken to nine candidates.

It is expected that Taylor will announce his backroom team in the coming weeks, which will see two local selectors and a new face, Joe Keane who will take up the role as coach. Keane was apart of Stephen Rochford’s backroom team in Mayo before he resigned. Keane has an impressive C.V he won an All-Ireland club medal with Crossmolina in 2001, before going on to coach the Mayo U21’s to All-Ireland success in 2016. As previously mentioned he was working with the Mayo backroom team for the past two seasons alongside Donie Buckley.