Ten facts to know about the 2019 Connacht Final – Galway v Roscommon

We have ten facts that fans of Galway and Roscommon should know ahead of the 2019 Connacht Final.

(1) This is the first time Galway have been in four successive Connacht finals since 1968-71.

(2) This is the first time that Roscommon have been in four successive Connacht finals since 1977-80.

(3) The sides have met twice already this year, with Roscommon winning the FBD Connacht League final by 0-13 to 1-5 in Tuam Stadium in January and Galway winning a Round 7 Allianz League game by 1-17 to 1-10 in Pearse Stadium in March.

(4) Roscommon beat Galway by 2-15 to 0-12 in their last Connacht final meeting in Pearse Stadium in 2017. A year earlier they drew the final in Pearse Stadium before Galway won the replay in Castlebar.

(5) The winners will qualify for the All-Ireland quarter-finals where they will be in a group with the Leinster champions Dublin and the Munster and Ulster beaten finalists or Round 4 qualifier winners.

(6) Kevin Walsh, who won five Connacht senior medals as Galway player, is attempting to lead them to their third success as a manager, having previously taken the title in 2016 and 2018

(7) The Nestor Cup has been won by Galway 48 times, Mayo 45, Roscommon 24, Sligo 3 and Leitrim have won it just the two times.

(8) Anthony Cunningham is attempting the unique feat of managing Roscommon to Connacht football success seven years after managing Galway hurlers when they won the Leinster title.

(9) Galway captain Damien Comer has not played a single minute of football for Galway in 2019, his absence stemming from an ankle injury incurred during a St Stephen’s Day soccer game. Word is that it was a tackle by some Roscommon fella.

(10) Roscommon have not won an All-Ireland title since 1944 with Galway winning their last title in 2001, when they beat Meath by 9pts.

They meet in the Connacht for a fourth successive year, the first time in championship history that has happened.

Top Scorers Conor Cox (Roscommon) O-10 (0-4 frees), Shane Walsh (Galway) O-11 (0-8 frees, 0-1 ’45’)

GAA FOOTBALL ALL-IRELAND & PROVINCIAL CHAMPIONSHIPS 2019

CONNACHT

May 5: Quarter-finals: Galway 0-16 London 1-9, McGovern Park, Ruislip; Mayo 1-22 New York 0-4, Gaelic Park.

May 12: Quarter-final: Roscommon 3-17 Leitrim 0-12, Dr. Hyde Park.

May 19: Semi-final: Galway 3-11 Sligo 0-7, Markievicz Park.

May 26: Semi-final: Roscommon 2-12 Mayo 0-17, Castlebar

June 16: Final: Galway v Roscommon, Pearse Stadium