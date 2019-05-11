Tipperary v Limerick, Preview, Team News and live score updates

Tipperary v Limerick, Saturday, 7pm, Thurles

Tipperary and Limerick meet on Saturday in Thurles in a game that according to the bookmakers is a non contest.

Liam Kearns’ charges were subsequently relegated from Division 2 of the league after some poor performances. They finished with just 3 points finishing bottom of the table. They won one game, drew one game and lost five games. Limerick were the second worst team in the country on evidence of Division 4 standings. Limerick just accumulated 4 points in Division 4. They won just two games and lost five.

This is the first meeting between the sides since 2014 when Tipperary won by 6 points. Linerick’s last win in the province came in 2010, they are massive odds here to break up that pattern.

Team News

Tipperary (Munster SFC v Limerick): Evan Comerford; Alan Campbell, John Meagher, Shane O’Connell; Kevin Fahey, Robbie Kiely, Emmet Moloney; Steven O’Brien, Liam Casey; Josh Keane, Paul Maher, Brian Fox; Conor Sweeney, Michael Quinlivan, Liam McGrath

Limerick (SF v Tipperary): Donal O’Sullivan; Brian Fanning, Sean O’Dea, Paul Maher; Colm McSweeney, Iain Corbett, Gordon Brown; Darragh Treacy, Tommie Childs; Adrian Enright, Cillian Fahy, Michael Fitzgibbon; Sean McSweeney, Seamus O’Carroll, Jamie Lee.

Betting

Tipperary are 1/25 to win here. Limerick are massive underdogs at 10/1. The draw is 25/1. Handicap market betting looks the one to be on here. Tipperary have a strong team out. Tipperary at – 9 at 10/11 looks good value. I also like Clonmel man Michael Quinlivan to score a goal anytime at 6/4.