Tipperary v Mayo Preview, team news and betting advice

GAA Senior Football Round 2 Qualifiers previews

Tipperary v Mayo

Saturday 23rd June at 5pm

Semple Stadium, Thurles

This will be shown on SKY Sports

Tipperary opened their Championship with an easy eleven point win against Waterford, on a scoreline of 0-20 v 0-09. Cork were up next and the Rebels were expected to struggle against a fancied Tipperary side in their Munster Championship meeting on May 26th, but they swept them aside with a comprehensive win in Semple Stadium on a scoreline of Tipperary 0-9 Cork 1-17. It was both a surprising and disappointing result for Tipperary as Cork had struggled in Division 2 in the league and finished three places below Tipperary. I suspect Tipperary were well below par on the day and they will hope to put on a much improved showing against Mayo.

Mayo made an early exit from the Connacht championship, going down to Galway for the third consecutive year. On the positive side, they have plenty experience of traveling the qualifier route. Limerick were crushed by 5-19 to 3-07 in Round One of the qualifiers at the Gaelic Ground. Cillian O’Connor became the second highest championship scorer ever, while recording a personal tally of 3-09 in that match. He’s now only 22 points behind Colm ‘the Gooch’ Cooper in his chase for the all-time record.

Previous Championship Meetings

2016 Mayo 2-13 Tipperary 0-14 (All-Ireland semi-final)

2002 Mayo 0-21 Tipperary 1-14 (All-Ireland qualifiers)

1922 Tipperary 1-05 Mayo 1-00 (All-Ireland semi-final)

1919 Tipperary 2-02 Mayo 1-04 (All-Ireland semi-final)

Team News

Betting Advice

I predict Mayo will, once again, be too strong for 2016 surprise semi-finalist Tipperary. Mayo are strong favourites with the bookies at 1/4, Tipperary are best priced at 4/1 and the draw is available at 12/1. The handicap market gives Tipperary a 5 point start, and this looks about right to me.