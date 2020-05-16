Please support our heroes valiant effort by donating at Please support our heroes valiant effort by donating at https://www.heroes-aid.com/ and sharing this video.

When it comes to hurling gaa managers there have been plenty of good ones down through the years. Let’s take a look at the top 3 hurling managers not to win an All-Ireland. This does not take into account their playing careers, just management careers.

Derek McGrath – McGrath managed was appointed Waterford manager in 2013. He would lead them to a league title in 2015. Waterford lost the 2017 final narrowly to Galway, 0-26 to 2-17. McGrath has been involved with Wexford club Faythe Harriers over the past few months.

2. Anthony Daly – Dalo won All-Ireland’s as a player with the Banner in 1995 and 1997. The Clarecastle native finished his inter-county hurling career in 2002. Daly was appointed Clare manager in 2003. In that first year Clare were hammered by Waterford, in 2005 they exited the provincial series early again with defeat. They progressed to the All-Ireland semi-finals with Cork. However, Cork who were behind by 6 points, fought back and won the game by a point. Cork hammered Clare in 2006, however through the qualifiers they progressed and reached the All-Ireland semi-finals. They would lose to Clare and Dalo would resign.

Daly took up the mantle as Dublin boss in 2008, following club management stints at Kilmoyley and Kilmihill. Daly lead Dublin to a Leinster title 2013 and a National League title in 2011. The Leinster title was Dublin’s first in 52 years.

3. Anthony Cunningham – Cunningham has been heavily involved in management since 2004. He would go on to coach the Roscommon hurlers, St Brigids (Roscommon), Garrycastle (Westmeath) at club level. Cunningham took the mantle of Galway U21 boss in 2009. The St Thomas’ club man won an All-Ireland title in 2010 as Galway U21 boss. Anthony was appointed Galway senior boss in 2011. He stepped down in 2015. He guided them to a Leinster title in 2012, before losing to Kilkenny in the final later that year. They lost the final again in 2015 to Kilkenny.

That is my top 3 hurling managers not to win an All-Ireland.