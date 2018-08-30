Top 5 All-Ireland Football Final Bets

With the All-Ireland Final taking place this Sunday we have come up the top five bets for followers of SportsNews Ireland to sink their teeth into this weekend. We have a mixture of bets which we personally feel will go very close to winning so let’s take a look at them !

Dublin win by 4-6 points (7/2) – This market is the one which I personally think a few quid can be made on. When the sides last met it was in the Super 8’s and Dublin ran out 1-14 to 0-14 winners that game was in Omagh. I expect Tyrone to keep the game very defensive again and counter attack. I also can see a similar score line in the final.

2. Paul Mannion over 2.5 points and Niall Sludden over 1.5 points (2/1) – This market can be got as a special with several bookmakers at 2/1 I think it represent value. Both players have been in fine form as of late with Mannion kicking 0-03 in the semi-final and Sludden going on to kick 1-02 in their semi-final with Monaghan.

3. Brian Fenton RTE Man of the Match Nominations (11/4) – Fenton has been playing out of his skin this year and he is in the recknowing for footballer of the year obviously now to. A big game in midfield no doubt will only enhance of scooping that award but also the man of the match award. I expect him to be in Sunday Game’s top three players on Sunday evening.

4. Colm Cavanagh RTE Man of the Match Nominations (8/1) – The Moy club man to be fair in my eyes has been Tyrone’s best player this year and is well on the way to an all-star award. He has already won a few man of the match awards this year and if Tyrone are to win he will have to have a massive game for the Red Hand county on Sunday. At 8/1 he represents value to be nominated in the top three players.

5. Brian Fenton RTE Man of the Match (10/1) – Same as above for Fenton he has plenty of qualities, a big game and he will be in nominations but to win it outright he will probably have to kick a few scores. I firmly expect he will go on to kick two or three points also. At 10/1 he is surely worth 5 euro of you hard earned cash this weekend !