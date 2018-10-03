This article we will look at my top 5 GAA comebacks of all time with games that will long in the memory of respective players and coaches as well as the supporters who were at the games of course.

1. Offaly v Limerick, 1994 All-Ireland Hurling Final

I am probably to young to remember this considering I was only one year old, but I have watched the game several times on TG4 All-Ireland goal programme while also looking through Youtube clips. This was a superb All-Ireland Final, coming down the home straight with just a couple of minutes to go the Shannonsiders were leading by 5 points. However, Johnny Dooley and Pat O’Connor raised green flags and then a flurry of five points seen the Faithful men home and dry.

2. Wexford v Meath, 2008 Leinster Football Championship Quarter Final

The year 2008 will be remembered long in the minds of Model County supporters as their side went on to an All-Ireland semi-final before losing out narrowly to Tyrone. I was at this game myself and the game looked all but over at half time as Wexford failed to get going indeed the team managed by Jason Ryan at the time trailed the Royal county by 10 points at half time, surely no way back everyone thought? However, the spirit shown in that second half made the hair stand on the back of my neck. It was incredible. 10 minutes to go and Meath still were cruising with a double figure gap between the sides. However, Redmond Barry and PJ Banville got goals to bring Wexford back into contention, surely Meath weren’t going to throw this away now? They did through it away though Matty Forde was the hero as he so often was for Wexford as he kicked a superb point to give the Slaneysiders a shock 2-14 to 2-13 win at Dr Cullen Park.

3. Galway v Kilkenny, 2014 Leinster Hurling Semi-Final

This was a cracking game of hurling and no team deserved to lose in what was the case at the full time whistle. Kilkenny looked to be heading to another Leinster Final with a 10 point lead coming into the last 10 minutes. The game had everything as the scoreline suggest 5-16 to 3-22. King Henry and Joe Canning were trading scores at will. It was a remarkable game as Galway were so close. The replay the Kilkenny would go on to win and that September they would climb the steps of the Hoganstand to lift Liam McCarthy for the 35th time in their history.

4. Mayo v Dublin, 2006 All-Ireland Football Semi-Final

This was a game that Dublin supporters will remember but Mayo fans will remember it even more. We all remember Hill Gate. Mayo went to the Hill 16 end for their warm up, Dublin famously warm up there for their games. This caused tension before the ball was even thrown in with Pillar Caffrey also getting involved with Mayo management before the game in a bit of argy bargy. Dublin lead the game by seven points at one stage in this game, but Andy Moran scored a crucial goal to bring them back into contention. Ciaran McDonald with his long locks of blonde hair was then the hero for Mayo as he kicked a sublime point from his left foot to give Mayo the win 1-16 to 2-12.

5. Cork v Dublin, 2014 All Ireland Ladies Final

This was probably one of the best comebacks ever in a ladies game never mind an All-Ireland Final. Cork who were dominant in ladies football around this period and still to extent are trailed Dublin by 10 points with just 15 minutes left on the clock. However, the Rebelletes found it from somewhere to claw their way back into the game. Rhona Ni Bhuachalla and Eimear Scally raised green flags before the winning score from Geraldine O’Flynn sent the Cork crowd into mayhem.