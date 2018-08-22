Top 5 GAA Football Pundits

So the championship is now winding down and with only one big championship left coming in less than two weeks time we have decided to look at the top 5 pundits on our tv screens across RTE Sports Sunday Game and the Sky Sports coverage. We have whittled the list to just five so there may be some debate over it to be fair !
- Ciaran Whelan – The former Dublin midfielder in my eyes is the best GAA pundit on television at the minute. He understands the game very well after playing it for so many years in the caldroun of Croke Park. His tactical look at the game is what impresses me and he has to be the best pundit out there in my opinion, never minces his words also and says it as it is a good pundit.
- Jim McGuinness – McGuinness just has to make the list. When watching him on television the way he speaks just shows the man he is. The All-Ireland winning boss also speaks his mind and is never afraid to lay into a team or player if they are not having a good day at the office.
- Tomas O’Se – The Kerry great reminds of his late great uncle Paidi. Tomas speaks his own words and is never short of an opinion on anything. He basically is like just me and you a common GAA supporter who is up to date with every on going in every county. O’Se is very passionate when speaking about the game and is easily one of the best in the game as a pundit.
- James Horan – James Horan just has to make the list, however, it is very surprising to me that no county has come calling for him to take over the reigns, well I suppose a lot can happen over the Autumn and Winter months. Horan though knows the ins and outs of the game, the tactical battles, the match ups. He speaks his mind and never afraid to say something controversial that everyone else wants to say but are afraid to say it.
- Sean Cavanagh – Has progressed so much in role as pundit on the Sunday Game this year in his first since retiring last year. Cavanagh is once again another pundit that doesn’t mince his words and says it as it is. Again he is right up with everything tactics, blanket defences you name it the Moy man is on the ball.