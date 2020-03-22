With the GAA currently been postponed for the foreseeable future I have decided to look at the top 5 hurlers of all time. I have compiled a list below which I believe have been the top 5 hurlers.

1. Christy Ring

Ringey as he was effectively known as played for Cork from 1939 to 1962. He won 8 All-Ireland titles, 9 Munster titles and 4 National League Medals. He played at club level for both Cloyne 1938 to 1940 and then for Glen Rovers from 1941 to 1967. Ring made 65 appearances for Cork scoring 33 goals 208 points. Christy was named on the team of the millenium in 2000 and he was also named the best hurler of the century. The Christy Ring Cup in the GAA is named after him.

2. Nicky Rackard

Rackard was around in the same era as Ring. He was an excellent hurler. He played his club hurling with the famed Rathnure club. Furthermore, he would 4 county titles with the club. In addition, He made over 35 appearances for Wexford. In total, he amassed a tally of 59 goals 98 points in those games. Rackard, won four Leinster titles, 2 All-Ireland titles and 1 league. He also won a Leinster football title with Wexford. He was named on the team of the millenium, however he wasn’t named on the team of the century. The Nicky Rackard Cup is named in honour of him.

3. Jimmy Doyle

James “Jimmy” Doyle was one of the greatest hurlers to play game for Tipperary. From Thurles Doyle had an outstanding career. He won 10 county titles with the Thurles Sarsfields. He made his Tipperary senior debut in 1957 and went on to make 39 appearances up to 1973, he scored 18-176 in those games. With Tipperary he won 6 All-Ireland titles, 9 Munster titles and 6 league titles. He was inducted into the GAA Hall of Fame in 2013. Additionally, He was also named on the hurling team of the millenium and team of the century.

4. Henry Shefflin

Shefflin had an outstanding career with Kilkenny and Ballyhale Shamrocks. The 41 year old sets the record for the most All-Ireland hurling medals in history of the GAA. Shefflin won 10 All-Ireland titles with Kilkenny, he also claimed 13 Leinster titles, 6 National League titles and a record 11 all-star awards. Shefflin is also recognised as the championship top scorer with 27-484 in 71 games. Furthermore, he also won major honours with his native Ballyhale. He won 5 county titles, 4 Leinster titles and 3 All-Ireland titles. Moreover, He was named hurler of the year three times. He was also inducted into the GAA Hall of Fame. He has since been coaching with Ballyhale and led them to an All-Ireland title this year, before leaving the role.

5. DJ Carey

The man known as The Dodger is another player that will go down in history as one of best players to play the game. DJ from the Young Ireland’s club in Gowran made his senior debut in 1989. He would go on to make 57 appearances for the Cats scoring 33-188. He won 5 All-Ireland titles, 10 Leinster titles, 9 All-Stars and 4 league titles. DJ was named hurler of the year in 2000. He has been involved in coaching in recent years with IT Carlow, Kilkenny U20/U21 side and now of course as a selector with the senior inter-county side itself.